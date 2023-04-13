Wyatt A. Miller, 19, of Lewisburg, Ky. was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury on March 24, 2023, for three counts of sexual crimes against a minor.
On or between June 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2021, in Logan County, Ky., Miller committed the offense of Sexual Abuse, First-Degree, when being a person of special trust as defined in KRS 532.045, subjected a person under the age of 12 at the time of the offense, to sexual contact by engaging in masturbation in their presence.
On or between June 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2021, in Logan County, Ky., Miller committed the offense of Attempt, Sexual Abuse, First-Degree, when being a person of special trust as defined in KRS 532.045, when acting with the kind of culpability otherwise required for the commission of sexual abuse, he subjected a minor under the age of 12 at the time of the offense, to sexual contact by intentionally taking a substantial step in placing the hand of the minor on his private area.
On or between June 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2021, and Logan County, Ky., Miller committed the offense of Attempt, Sodomy, First-Degree, when acting with the kind of culpability otherwise required for the commission of sodomy, he took a substantial step in engaging in deviate sexual intercourse with a minor who is under the age of 12 at the time of the offense by forcible compulsion
Miller was arrested and lodged in the Logan County Detention Center on Sept. 17, 2022, for Sexual Abuse, Third Degree. He was released on Sept. 20, 2022, on a surety bond of $2,500. He was arraigned on April 13th.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.