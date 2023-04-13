Wyatt A. Miller, 19, of Lewisburg, Ky. was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury on March 24, 2023, for three counts of sexual crimes against a minor.

On or between June 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2021, in Logan County, Ky., Miller committed the offense of Sexual Abuse, First-Degree, when being a person of special trust as defined in KRS 532.045, subjected a person under the age of 12 at the time of the offense, to sexual contact by engaging in masturbation in their presence.

