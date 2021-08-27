Taking Flight

A young south Logan owl had a second chance at life recently when a few caring people took the time to help after a farming accident almost claimed it.
On Tuesday, Aug. 24th, Mac, named after the McCuddy Homestead off of Boars Road, was released into the wild after spending close to three months getting well from surgery at Raptor Rehab of Kentucky in Louisville. Mac suffered a severe injury at the farm of Adam and Becky Scales when he was found on the ground after a shed was moved.
“Adam called me and said he found an owl but he wasn’t moving,” said Becky Scales. “We called Kentucky Fish & Wildlife who put us in touch with local rehabilitator Heather Dawson.” Dawson has been a licensed rehabilitator out of Olmstead for over a decade but has been saving animals almost all of her life.
Although Dawson specializes in mammals, that doesn’t stop her from helping any way she can with all types of creatures. Dawson has a web of connections she utilizes depending on what animal is brought to her for help. She says Raptor Rehab of Kentucky are really the ones to be thanked in this situation because they took Mac in, repaired his body with extensive surgery, and spent several weeks teaching him how to reenter the wild.
“Owls mate for life,” said Dawson. “Their mate will wait for them for up to one year in the same area. This is why Mac was returned after his rehabilitation. I was so happy to be able to bring him back to this farm he is not only familiar with but may have family waiting for him.”
It was dusk when Mac was released out of Dawson’s hands. He flew up in the air, soaring among the trees, and landed in the back yard of the McCuddy house beside an Adirondack chair. A handful of onlookers who showed up to witness the event were awed at his majestic beauty. He didn’t take long hanging out, eventually spreading his wings and taking off to live his life.
Mac has been heard since his release hooting when night falls and has even been spotted on a tree limb watching over the McCuddy place, back home thanks to those that cared enough to keep him around.
