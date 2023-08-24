Most people are leery when it comes to fast talkers. However, for one local resident, fast-talking is a way of life and he’s winning competitions with a finely crafted skill.
Will Gregory, a local auctioneer, and realtor with Haley Auctions and Realty, recently won Reserve Champion at Kentucky Auctioneers Association’s Battle of the Bluegrass Open Bid Calling Championship competition during the 2023 Kentucky State Fair.
“This was a very big moment for me. I was just happy to qualify for the finals amongst this group of elite auctioneers, and to advance to Reserve Champion was truly an honor. Multiple state champions, world champions, and even a past international champion auctioneer were competing for the Battle of the Bluegrass title at the Kentucky State Fair,” said Gregory. While the win was great, he says the hometown support means more and makes him proud to call Logan County home.
“My family is always a great encouragement and supporter and, of course, all of my colleagues at Haley Auctions and Realty are, too. But the support I received from our local community was the biggest honor,” he began, then continued, “I never want to announce on social media when I go to these contests because I’m afraid that I may disappoint my hometown if I don’t do well. But the Kentucky Auctioneers Association put out a competitors list the week of the contest. I was amazed at how many people commented and reached out to let me know they were rooting for me. Logan County had me feeling like a champion before I ever got to Louisville. I was truly humbled by their support.” Bid calling has been an interest of Gregory’s most of his life.
“I became interested in the profession at an early age but somehow lost the dream along the way. Then, in my early 20s, the opportunity presented itself. I learned my first “chant” watching videos,” shared Gregory. He credits a pair of local businessmen for encouraging him to continue improving his skill.
“Tim and Adam Haley got word that I was learning. They encouraged me to go to auction school, pursue my license, and join what was Tim Haley Auctions at the time,” Gregory said. He attended Kentucky Auction Academy in the fall of 2012 and began competing the following year. The first competition Gregory entered was the KY State Apprentice Auctioneer Championship, which he won.
“I hadn’t realized until after this contest that it had been nearly two years since I last entered a competition. I have a couple of contests I like to go to every year, the Battle of the Bluegrass and Mule Day Auctioneering Contest in Columbia, Tenn. Due to some scheduling conflicts, it has been a while since I’ve attended either. There are other contests that I plan to attend in the future if I get the opportunity,” Gregory shared.
Being nervous before competitions is something he isn’t immune to. Gregory said, “I do get nervous and rushed, when on the stage being judged by other professionals, but I contain my nerves with preparation for the challenge and prayer. My prayer before I step on the auction block is always the same, ‘Lord bless me with calmness, a strong voice, and clarity; and thank you for the opportunity to do what I love. No matter how well or poor I place, let me recognize that you are God.’ ”
When asked about the most unique item he has made the bid calling for, Gregory said, “Hands down the most unique item that I’ve had the opportunity to auction off was the 2021 Grand Champion Ham at the Kentucky State Fair.” He continued, “I was the 2020 KY State Champion Auctioneer and that title comes with the privilege to sell the ham at the Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast. The year I sold the ham and it brought $4.8 million. The previous record had been $2.4 million.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.