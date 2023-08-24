RUSNWS-08-24-23 GREGORY WINS

Will Gregory performs his bid calling for the judges at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair.

 Photo Submitted Courtesy of Christie Gregory

Most people are leery when it comes to fast talkers. However, for one local resident, fast-talking is a way of life and he’s winning competitions with a finely crafted skill.

Will Gregory, a local auctioneer, and realtor with Haley Auctions and Realty, recently won Reserve Champion at Kentucky Auctioneers Association’s Battle of the Bluegrass Open Bid Calling Championship competition during the 2023 Kentucky State Fair.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.