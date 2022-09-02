Ed Pulley is serving as Auburn’s new code enforcement officer working with the city government to ensure that properties are following city ordinances. Code enforcement officers are required to inspect properties and record violations as part of their regular assessment or in response to complaints.
Common issues code enforcement handles include overgrown grass; piled up junk or trash; debris on property; vehicles that are non-operable, unlicensed or unregistered, or in a state of disrepair, and livestock ownership, among many others.
Municipalities pass ordinances that govern their citizens. Most municipalities create code enforcement boards with a code enforcement officer to ensure compliance. Auburn’s Code Enforcement Board was established in 2014. Currently sitting on the board is Derrick Scoggins and Tamme Gregory. The city will be swearing in Maggie Hines in October to replace Ledona Sanford who reigned in July due to a conflicting work schedule.
A code enforcement board acts as a hearing board addressing notices of violations turned into citations. It hears appeals or contested cases requested by citizens relating to issued citations. The board meets every two months.
The code enforcement officer has the authority to issue citations for non-compliance and the board has the authority on behalf of the city to place leans on the property of those who refuse to adhere to the city’s laws.
When an ordinance is being violated, code enforcement will start with a request that the situation is taken care of. After this first notice is given, a person has a set amount of days to address the problem. If there is no response, a notice of code violation is sent out and fines can follow.
Code enforcement officers must keep records of case violations and complaints while submitting summary reports.
Pully was hire by the city to begin July 13 taking over the duties that police chief BJ Ferguson was responsible for. Before Ferguson took on the code enforcement for the city, retired police chief Larry Jones was handling the job. Before Jones, it was Bill Moore part-time, and before that, Ron Timberlake.
The position was discussed when putting together the city’s budget this fiscal year to include a part-time position for code enforcement, separate from the police chief. This was approved by the council.
To contact the code enforcement officer, call Auburn City Hall at 270-542-4149 and select extension 208.
