Ed Pulley is serving as Auburn’s new code enforcement officer working with the city government to ensure that properties are following city ordinances. Code enforcement officers are required to inspect properties and record violations as part of their regular assessment or in response to complaints.

Common issues code enforcement handles include overgrown grass; piled up junk or trash; debris on property; vehicles that are non-operable, unlicensed or unregistered, or in a state of disrepair, and livestock ownership, among many others.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.