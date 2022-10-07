With Logan County’s general election a month away on Nov. 8, 2022, candidates are busy putting out signs, knocking on doors, and attending events.

Countywide races include jailer, sheriff, PVA, and coroner. There will be a race for Logan County Magistrates in Districts 1, 2, 3, and 6; a race for Russellville Mayor, and races for Auburn and Russellville Councils.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.