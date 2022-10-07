With Logan County’s general election a month away on Nov. 8, 2022, candidates are busy putting out signs, knocking on doors, and attending events.
Countywide races include jailer, sheriff, PVA, and coroner. There will be a race for Logan County Magistrates in Districts 1, 2, 3, and 6; a race for Russellville Mayor, and races for Auburn and Russellville Councils.
Logan County Clerk Stacy Watkins released the 2022 General Election Plan for the citizens last week, letting them know where they can go vote on Election Day Nov. 8th. Logan Countians will be able to vote at any of the five designated locations, regardless of which precinct they reside in. They include the Logan County Extension Office, 255 John Paul Ave., Russellville; Lewisburg School Gym, 750 Stacker Street; Auburn School Gym, 221 College Street; Adairville School Gym, 226 School Ave., and Logan County High School Gym, 2200 Bowling Green Road, Russellville.
Early in-person (no excuse) absentee voting can be done three days prior to election day at the Logan County Extension Office on Thursday, Nov. 3rd (8 a.m.-4 p.m.), Friday, Nov. 4th (8 a.m.-4 p.m.), and Saturday, Nov. 5th (6 a.m.-2 p.m.)
In-person, (excused) absentee votes can be cast at the Clerk’s Office from Oct. 26th through Nov. 2nd, between 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Logan County’s primary election was held Tuesday, May 17. There were 3,926 ballots cast of the 19,046 registered voters in the county.
All four of the candidates that ran for Judge-Executive in the May primary were Republicans. Phillip E. Baker (1,222) ran against Phil Gregory (890) Jimmy Henderson (169), and David Wilkins (135). There is no Democrat running for this seat, therefore there will be no race in November. Baker is the duly elected Judge-Executive and will begin his duties on Jan. 1, 2023.
All four of the candidates that ran for Logan County Clerk in the May primary were Republicans. Stacy Watkins (1,147) ran against Phil Cole (764), Terrie Lawson (466), and Tim Hopkins (89). There is no Democrat running for this seat, therefore there will be no race in November. Watkins, being the winner, was appointed to begin serving in this seat on Aug. 1, 2022, when then-clerk Scottie Harper resigned five months early.
Three Republicans ran in May for Logan County Jailer with Joshua Toomey (985) taking the nomination against Scott Blackford (720), and Bennie Kinney (691). Toomey faces off against Democrat Johnny Anderson in November for the seat.
Timothy Rainwaters (1,394) ran and won against Ray Wilson (843) in May for the Republican nomination for Logan County PVA. Rainwaters will face Democratic incumbent Brooke Brown Waldrup in November.
There was no primary election for sheriff or coroner in Logan County. Republican Dewayne Whittaker will run against Democrat incumbent Stephen Stratton for sheriff and Republican Ben Kemplin will run against Democrat incumbent Mary Givens for coroner in November.
Running for magistrate in District One is Republican Clem “Dickie” Carter against Democrat incumbent Tyler Davenport. Both won their primary.
Running for magistrate in District Two is Republican Jamie Goodwin against Democrat Robert L. Williams. Goodwin won her primary.
Running for magistrate in District Three is Republican Chris Wilcutt against Democrat Cliff Kennedy, Jr. Wilcutt won his primary.
Running for magistrate in District Six is Republican Nicholas Scarbrough against Democratic incumbent Thomas Bouldin.
Sitting magistrate Jason Harper — District 4 — ran unopposed, securing another term.
Republican Anne Churchill Crawford won in the May primary against incumbent Robert Chyle for the District 5 seat.
Eight candidates are vying for six seats on the Russellville City Council. Jeff Manley and Michael Lockhart will be running alongside incumbents Bill Decker, Sandra Kinser, Larry Wilcutt, Pat Walpole Bell, Jimmy Davenport, and Diane Gilliam Walker in November.
Nine candidates are vying for six seats on the Auburn Council. Mark Summers, Travis Kent Fuller, and Jeff Gregory are running alongside incumbents Claude Tisdale, Steve Montgomery, Rhonda Pope Sullivan, Rex Evans, Peggy Sue Thomas, and Mike Rogers in November.
Donnie Warren, Tabitha W. Stephens, William G. Steen, Alana Cox, and Danny Finch are the only five running in November for Adairville City Council, and Laura Freeman and Joyce T. Richardson are the only two running for seats on the Lewisburg Council.
Other races appearing on the ballot in November include:
- Republican Rand Paul and Democrat Charles Booker will face off for the United States Senator seat.
- Republican James R. Comer and Democrat Jimmy C. Ausbrooks will face off for the United States Representative in Congress (1st Congressional District) seat.
- Republican Brett Guthrie and Democrat Hank Linderman will face off for the United States Representative in Congress (2nd Congressional District) seat.
- Matthew Rogers and Zachary Joal Armstead are running for Soil and Water District Supervisor (South).
- Kyle Wetton and Kenny Robertson are running for Logan County School Board in the 1st Education District.
- James C. Milam, Lovis Dorlanne Patterson, and April S. Triplett are running for the Russellville Independent School Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.