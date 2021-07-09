Original Red's Big Island takes July top honors

On Wednesday, July 7th, 2021, the Logan County Beautification Committee presented the July 2021 Beautification award to Original Red’s Big Island located at 1129 Bowling Green Road in Russellville.
The award was presented by committee president, Keith Batchelor to owner Bobby DeArmond.
The business received major structural, mechanical, electrical, and cosmetic improvements. The property underwent excavation, underground plumbing, and received new and additional asphalt.
“This transformation is what the beautification award is all about,” said Polly Steenbergen, Executive Director of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited to have Red’s here in Russellville. They provide paninis, salads, Hawaiian shaved ice and more. Go check them out and get the perfect summer treat.”
