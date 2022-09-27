The Big Twigs are getting even BIGGER! The Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission (MCTC) is excited to announce the expansion of The Big Twigs family at Lake Malone State Park! The Big Twigs, a family of three giants, “Happy Malone,” “Oakley Malone,” and “Bobber Malone”, have welcomed three new members to the family! These three new larger-than-life characters include “Annette Malone” who will be found in the park chasing butterflies, “Paige Malone” who will spend her time under a tree reading her favorite book, and “Wattson Malone” who will be seen admiring his jar of lightning bugs at the edge of the woods.
The Big Twigs have had an incredibly positive local and regional impact as they have welcomed growing numbers of guests to the park! “The MCTC is grateful for new partnerships that have led to the addition of the three new Big Twig characters,” says MCTC Chairperson Mary Kate Kordes. “These new Big Twigs will create even more to experience, will help expand the imaginations of young minds, and will bring more exposure to beautiful Lake Malone and Lake Malone State Park. The Big Twigs are a unique and entertaining way to spend family time together in nature.”
