The Logan County Grand Jury convened on July 29, 2022, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
David Adler — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, 1st Offense, ≤ 20 D.U., Drug Unspecified, Schedule III; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Heroin.
Kaylee Ashby — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Gabriel Bellamy — Assault 2nd Degree; Leaving Scene of Accident/Failure to Render Aid or Assistance.
Chasity Bowers — Receiving Stolen Property, Over $1,000 but Under $10,000; Possession of Marijuana; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Drug Unspecified.
Terry D. Bryant — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, > 10 D.U., Drug Unspecified, 1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 20 but ≤ 120 D.U., Drug Unspecified; Wanton Endangerment — 1st Degree; Assault, 4th Degree, Domestic, 3rd or Greater Within 5 Years; Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree, More Than $500 but Under $1,000; Robbery, 1st Degree.
Branden Douglas Bullerin — Receiving Stolen Property, Over $10,000; Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument, 2nd Degree (9 counts); Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Robert B. Bullington — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≤ 2 grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives.
Ricky L. Burnette — Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Receiving Stolen Property, Over $1,000 but Under $10,000 Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Dusty A. Cuthbertson — Sodomy, 1st Degree, Forcible Compulsion (30 counts); Sodomy, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct; Sodomy, 1st Degree, Forcible Compulsion, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct; Sodomy, 3rd Degree; Incest, Forcible Compulsion (31 counts); Incest, Victim Under 12 Years Old, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct; Incest, Forcible Compulsion, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct; Incest, Forcible Compulsion/Victim Under 18 Years Old; Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct; Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct; Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree.
Jamie L. Davenport — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd or Greater Offense, Heroin; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Kristen Leann Day — Engaging in Organized Crime, Criminal Syndicate; Complicity to Murder; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Anjali D. Evans — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, > 10 D.U., Drug Unspecified, 1st Offense; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Ryan A. Frederiksen — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine.
Daniel W. Grimes — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, > 2 grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Ania A. Hardesty — Assault, 2nd Degree.
Tiffany M. Hardesty — Assault, 2nd Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Earl K. Johnson — Complicity to Traffic in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (4 counts); Complicity to Murder.
Anthony M. Kinser — Possession For Sale/Transfer Simulating Controlled Substance, 1st Offense; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Wanton Endangerment — 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Darrel R. Kinser — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Lisa M. Latham — Rape, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age; Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age; Incest, Victim Under 12 Years of Age.
Jason Edwin Lewis — Trafficking in Marijuana, > 5 lbs., 2nd or Greater Offense; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, Hallucinogen, 1st Offense; Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree.
Floyd A. Luster — Speeding 18 MPH Over Limit; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 2nd Offense; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Registration Plates; Display of Illegal/Altered Registration Plate; Possession of Controlled Substance/Opiate, 1st Degree, 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Glen Thomas Mayoh — Disregarding Traffic Control Device, Traffic Light; Reckless Driving; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle.
Jordan L. Moore — Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct.
Dustin T. Powell — Speeding 20 MPH Over Limit; Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol, Greater Than .08, (189A.010(1A), 2nd Offense; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not in Original Container, 2nd Offense.
Michelle Rice — Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property — Greater Than $1,000 but Under $10,000.
Brandon T. Smith — Bail Jumping, 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Jermaine C. Sunbear — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Greater Than 4 grams, Cocaine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana.
Michelle Y. Velazquez — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine.
Goldie Wallace — TBUT or Disposition, Auto — $1,000 or More but Under $10,000; TBUT or Disposition, All Others, $500 or More but Under $10,000; Theft by Unlawful Taking, All Others.
Lamont A. Washington — Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine.
Jonathan O. Williams — Bail Jumping, 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr extends his gratitude to each, and every grand juror involved in this meeting of the Logan County Grand Jury.
Note
Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
