Kaycee Bunch, Resiliency Planner for the Barren River Area Development District (BRADD), attended and spoke at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting about the Community Strategic Planning Committee and its role in the BRADD region.
“In response to COVID-19, BRADD has taken a more holistic approach to strategic planning in our 10-county region,” said Bunch. “BRADD’s goal is to take existing plans (comprehensive plans, strategic plans, etc.) off of their shelves and use them to outline actionable next steps for communities to take to reach their self-identified goals. The process also combines traditional Hazard Mitigation Planning with Community Development Planning to create a strong more unified product.” The end goal, added Bunch, is to have a practical strategic plan for the county that will also feed into larger regional plans to be able to leverage local resources.
“It’s all about rebuilding your community if something drastic were to happen, having a plan out there,” said Judge-Executive Logan Chick.
For more information on the strategic plan, you can visit planning.bradd.org
You can access the fiscal court meetings by visiting logancountyky.gov. These meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 9 a.m. If you miss it, you can find them on YouTube by typing in Logan County Fiscal Court and the date.
Each meeting of the fiscal court begins with paying the county bills, road work requests in each district, and elected official and department head reports. There are six districts within the county and each has an elected representative on the court to manage the county’s financial affairs. Presiding over the meetings is Judge Chick. Tyler Davenport serves District One, Jack Crossley serves District Two, Barry Wright serves District Three, Jason Harper serves District Four, Robert Chyle serves District Five, and Thomas Bouldin serves District Six.
The court discussed Tuesday the appointment of a reapportionment committee which is done every ten years when the US Census is completed. This committee will look into assuring that each district in the county is as equal as can be.
County Clerk Scotty Harper spoke about the committee Tuesday saying, “This committee is part of the Constitution that every ten years when the census is done in your county, the committee shall look at the numbers in each district and make sure everyone is represented properly. That is 10% plus or minus, an equal number for all the districts. Every 10 years the court has to appoint a committee. This year is unique because of COVID. The numbers will come in a little late. The legislators put it off until next year. The Barren River Area Development District (BRADD) does the work for us. They have all the maps and census blocks in their computer system.” Harper serves on the committee as a non-voting member. “The state board is recommending counties get started in August or September but they can’t vote on it until next year.”
Logan County will have three voting members on the committee. Harper recommended three names Tuesday to serve. All were approved. They are Warren Stewart, Clarence Gamble, and Paula Timberlake.
BRADD will eventually present to the court the maps of the magisterial districts. Chick says this has caused issues with past elections, however, he understands for the next up-and-coming election, those who file will file for the district they are in now. This will also be a time for the school board to change their lines for representation and may affect state reps and senators, and US congressmen.
Jenn Seibold with Russellville Parks & Recreation requested a budgeted $25,000 from the fiscal court Tuesday to help with a $60,000 renovation of the upper tennis courts in the city-county park for 2021-2022. Her request on behalf of the City of Russellville was approved.
During roadwork requests from magistrates Tuesday, Tyler Davenport with the First District requested work on the Slim Collins Road.
“I’d like to see what we can do to get that widened if we could,” said Davenport. “I’d appreciate it and so would the people who live out there. A lot of house being built out there.”
Magistrate Jason Harper requested some edge work on the LB Johnson Road as they are starting to crumble. Goodman Road has a water erosion issue, and there needs to be some trimming on the sides of Lewisburg Edwards Road.
Wilson Communications completed work on the Lewisburg radio site as well as worked on the pagers. It seems to be working pretty well, reported Ginger Lawrence, Director of the county’s emergency communications center.
County solid waste coordinator Nathan Cockrill reported Tuesday 48 miles of roadway were picked up for trash during the month of May with 524 bags and nine tires recovered. Cockrill thanked jail crews as well as community service workers saying he was hopeful some learned a lesson.
Cockrill reiterated the county’s state tire collection will be held July 29, 30, and 31. The location has yet to be announced. There may not be inmates to help with the collection, therefore, said Cockrill, the county may have to pay for the help.
Road Supervisor Paul Lyne will be retiring at the end of July. Lyne thanked magistrates, department heads, and others for the good working relationship they have had over the years. Lyne asked and was granted a request to keep his phone number.
Mike Humble spoke to the court Tuesday requesting funding for the county’s Burden Bearers. The Burden Bearers is a non-profit agency complied of volunteer chaplains who respond to emergencies in the county. The county had budgeted $1,000, however, the agency received $3,000 by a unanimous vote.
The court opened bids for health services at the Logan County Detention Center Tuesday but decided to table the decision until jailer Phil Gregory had a chance to go through them. The jailer is currently in training. The two submitted bids included Western Kentucky Correctional Healthcare and Southern Health Partners.
Court members terminated an easement request for a school bus turn around at 298 Morrison Road in Adairville due to not being used and new property owners. Members of the court added 278 feet on T Graham Road to the county road system.
The court decided to renew its earthquake insurance policy for $23,858 annually despite hearing KACo had purchased blanket coverage for $125 million to be shared among counties if needed. This policy does not cost the county. The Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) is dedicated to serving all Kentucky counties by providing the highest quality programs and services and advocating for counties legislatively.
“When is the last time we had damage from an earthquake?” asked magistrate Jason Harper adding he liked the choice of going with KACo’s plan which would not cost the county. “It’s just another money racket.”
Magistrate Robert Chyle voted no on renewing the earthquake policy.
During budget changes, magistrate Jason Harper requested more money be given to the Logan County Humane Society for its day-to-day operations. His request to take the amount from $104,500 to $120,000 annually was approved.
Magistrate Tyler Davenport expressed how he would like to see the county be more aggressive in spraying for mosquitoes in the future, possibly even purchasing a sprayer. Davenport said what the county is doing now by relying on the state isn’t working. Another issue Davenport brought to the budget discussions was increasing the tree cutting line item that is currently at $3,000. Davenport said he had a tree in his district that needed to be cut down and he didn’t think the country’s employees needed to do it. However, professional services would most likely exceed the $3,000 budgeted. Magistrate Jack Crossley and Jason Harper also said they had trees needing to be cut.
