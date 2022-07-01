The 4th of July is just around the corner, a time for celebrating the birth of our nation. Fireworks are a very familiar sound during this festive time of year and welcomed by many... for a brief time.
The officials in the cities of Logan County wish everyone a happy and safe July 4th, however, they are also hoping citizens will abide by the dates and times set for the celebration and are asking for respect from those who don’t want to be woken up in the middle of the night or many nights after the holiday.
Some of the cities have ordinances that govern fireworks. They are very specific and there are penalties in place for those who do not follow them.
The City of Russellville allows fireworks from July 1 through July 5, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.
The City of Auburn allows fireworks from July 1 through July 5 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
The City of Adairville allows fireworks from July, 2 through July 4th at 10 p.m.
The City of Lewisburg does not allow fireworks within the city limits.
There is no ordinance for fireworks in the rural areas of the county, however, be respectful in regards to the time.
{span}Logan County Extension Agent for Family & Consumer Sciences released a few helpful tips surrounding the use of {/span}{span}fireworks{/span}{span}.{/span}
{span}During this time of year, {/span}{span}fireworks{/span}{span} are a common item at celebrations. Unfortunately, {/span}{span}fireworks{/span}{span} can cause serious injuries. {/span}{span}Fireworks{/span}{span} can cause death and injury, including burns, contusions, lacerations, and foreign objects in the eye. The safest way to watch {/span}{span}fireworks{/span}{span} is by attending a professional show. If you choose to do {/span}{span}fireworks{/span}{span} at home, make the choice to protect yourself and your family from {/span}{span}fireworks{/span}{span} injuries.{/span}
{span}Never allow young children to play with or ignite {/span}{span}fireworks{/span}{span}.{/span}
{span}Always have firework activities outside.{/span}
{span}Avoid buying {/span}{span}fireworks{/span}{span} packaged in brown paper, which often means they were made for professional displays and could be dangerous for consumers.{/span}
{span}Fireworks{/span}{span} should be stored in a cool dry place.{/span}
{span}If a firework does not light the first time, do not try to relight it.{/span}
{span}Make sure you, your kids, and others watch {/span}{span}fireworks{/span}{span} displays from a safe distance.{/span}
{span}Pour water on all firework pieces before you put them in the trashcan.{/span}
{span}Call 911 immediately if someone is injured by {/span}{span}fireworks{/span}{span}.{/span}
