With scorching temps in our area, local fitness pros warn of dangerous and potentially deadly workout mistakes.
With more folks suffering from heat illnesses this summer, we need you to spread the word about our new education campaign ‘Top 6 Summer Workout Mistakes’ to help save lives.
Top 6 Summer Workout MistakesDehydration Nation — Wait to feel thirsty before you drink. You lose so much water when you sweat and you need to replenish it before, during, and after your workout.
2 cups of fluid before (equivalent to a 16-ounce water bottle)
1 cup of fluid every 20 minutes (so a 16-ounce water bottle for a 40-minute workout)
Weigh yourself before and then after a workout. For each pound of water weight you lose, drink 20 ounces of fluid. (a bit more than a 16-ounce water bottle after)
Bubbly Blunder — Drink The Wrong Stuff. No carbonated drinks before or after. Bubbles could upset your stomach.
No coffee before exercising. People drink coffee because it has caffeine and energizes them. However, it’s a diuretic that causes you to urinate and increases your chances of dehydration.
Drink good-old tap water for most activities. If your activity lasts an hour or more, fruit juice diluted with water will provide carbohydrates for energy plus minerals to replace your sweat’s lost electrolytes, sodium, and magnesium. Try to avoid the added sugars of a sports drink but if you crave it, dilute it with water or pour it into a thermos packed with ice.
Wrong Time Runner — Work out at the wrong time. After being cooped up, folks love to run, walk, or bike outside in the fresh air. You should avoid outdoor exercise during the hottest hours of the day (generally between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.) because you can tire easier, cramp up and get sunstroke. Indoor workouts with air conditioning are more comfortable and you won’t dehydrate as quickly.
Protein Pounder — Load up on protein pre-workout — In warm weather, a pre-workout protein meal will elevate your body’s temperature and make you feel hotter during exercise. Save protein for post-workout meals to aid your recovery.
Fashion Failure — Wearing the Wrong Workout Clothes — steer clear of cotton because it tends to absorb moisture and feel heavy when you sweat. Choose fabrics like polyester and nylon which are breathable and moisture-wicking and micro-modal, a soft, durable material in workout clothing made of beechwood trees. Brighter colors are best because they reflect the sun. Dark colors absorb the sun and make you feel hotter.
Over-Achiever — You want to beat your own records but expect your performance to drop once temps rise — especially with high-intensity cardio workouts. Set more realistic personal targets and don’t expect to beat your personal bests.
