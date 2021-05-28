Arrest follows after suspect refuses to stop

On May 20, 2021, officers with the Russellville Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle in front of Quality Inn. However, the vehicle failed to stop and began to flee. The traffic stop was terminated but the vehicle was soon spotted afterward on North Franklin Street near East 3rd Street where it appeared to have wrecked.
Warren Bullard, Jr., 37, of Russellville was seen fleeing on foot through the woods. After a brief pursuit, he was apprehended.
Bullard was arrested and lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. He is being charged with speeding, fleeing or evading police, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
