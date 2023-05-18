RUSNWS 05-18-23 PURPLE STAR

Col. Mike Triplett, Kelli Smith, Brig. Gen. Steve Bullard, Jama Madison, Ali Turner, and SM Patrick Russell

 BY DENISE SHOULDERS

On Thursday, May 11th, Logan County High School was presented with the Purple Star Award by Brig. Gen. Steve Bullard (Air National Guard and Air Force, Retired), during a recent JROTC assembly.

Bullard, former Chief of Staff for the Kentucky Air National Guard, is currently the Head of the Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs under Gov. Andy Beshear. He explained, “A good friend of mine started the Purple Star program in Ohio in 2017, and it was strictly an Ohio program until 2020. It slowly expanded to other Ohio schools in those three years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.