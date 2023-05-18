The Logan County Genealogical Society has announced the beginning of much-desired Saturday hours beginning June 3rd.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 9:43 am
The Logan County Genealogical Society has announced the beginning of much-desired Saturday hours beginning June 3rd.
The Saturday hours this year will run from June until Oct. 28th, with holiday closures to include July 1st and Sept. 2nd.
They decided to close on November and December Saturdays to allow staff members that time for the busy holiday season. Winter weather in Kentucky is usually the hardest during the months of January, February, and March, so Saturday hours will resume in April.
Beginning in 2024, Saturday hours will be from the first Saturday in April through the last Saturday in October, observing closures closest to the holidays mentioned and Memorial Day weekend. Closing the Saturday closest to Easter when it falls in April will also be observed.
”We want to thank Judge-Executive Phil Baker for supporting our request to add Saturday hours,” said archives staff. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon for research and tours of the jailer’s residence and the old jail. No appointment is necessary. Groups are welcome; if there will be more than 10 in your group, please call ahead so that additional volunteers may be called in to help. The Logan County Genealogical Society resides in the Logan County Archives and is located at 278 W. 4th Street, Russellville. Fore more information, call 270-726-8179.
