Andrew Bedi Named CEO of Logan Memorial Hospital

Logan Memorial Hospital (LMH) recently announced Andrew Bedi has been named its new chief executive officer (CEO). Bedi comes to LMH from TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, an HCA facility in Bowling Green, Ky., where he has served as chief operating officer (COO) since 2014. He will replace interim CEO, Stephen Selzer, effective Jan. 24, 2022.
“We are delighted to welcome Andrew as Logan Memorial’s new leader,” said Cherie Sibley, president of LifePoint Health’s Central Division, of which LMH is a part. “In addition to his outstanding record of helping hospitals strengthen their operations, he is known for his dedication to quality patient care as well as his commitment to employees, physicians, and patients. We are confident Andrew is the right person to lead LMH into the future and move forward its efforts to fulfill our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
During his tenure at TriStar Greenview, Bedi led several multi-million-dollar construction projects, the expansion of service lines, the recruiting of new physicians, and many staff development initiatives. Prior to TriStar Greenview, he served as associate chief operating officer at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He has held several other leadership positions during his nearly 20-year tenure with HCA.
“Andrew has just the kind of drive and expertise we’re looking for to lead Logan Memorial into the future,” said Chris McGinnis, chair of the LMH board of trustees. “We are excited to welcome him to our community and to collaborate with him to enhance quality care and services here and advance new initiatives to make our region healthier.”
Bedi earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and both a Master of Health Administration and a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Frances in Joliet, Ill. He is a Fellow at the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).
“I am honored to join LMH and eager to get on the ground in Russellville to learn more about the hospital, its team, and community,” said Bedi. “I have been so impressed by what I have seen and heard so far. I believe we have great opportunities ahead of us to keep advancing healthcare delivery throughout the region and change people’s lives for the better.”
A part of LifePoint Health, Logan Memorial Hospital is located in Russellville, Ky., and has a service area of 45,000. The facility is comprised of 75 inpatient beds, including 6 ICU/CCU and 10 Swing beds. Services include a Surgery Center with three ORs, plus two separate endoscopy suites, a 24-hour physician-staffed Chest Pain Accredited Emergency Department, and Imaging technology including PACS, digital mammography, spiral 16-slice CT, 3D ultrasound, MRI, echo, and nuclear medicine. Logan Memorial Hospital also offers Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehab, Laboratory Services, a two-bed Sleep Disorder Center, Infusion Center, and Outpatient Rehabilitation. For more information about Logan Memorial Hospital, visit LoganMemorial.com or call 270-726-4011.
