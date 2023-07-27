The Logan County Grand Jury convened on June 30, 2023, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
Daniel V. Anderson - Speeding 21 MPH or Greater Over Limit; Reckless Driving; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Police Officer; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operator’s License; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Substance, 2nd Offense, 189A.010 (1B); Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Valarie D. Britt - Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure to Wear Seatbelt; Driving DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense; Operating a Motor Vehicle With Expired Operator’s License; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Failure to Notify Address Change to Dept of Transportation; Failure to Produce Insurance Card.
Angela Marylann Browder - Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Drug Unspecified; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Cocaine.
Stephanie Counce - Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Anna Denise Covington - Rear License Not Illuminated; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Theft of Identity of Another Without Consent (2 counts); Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence of a Substance, 1st Offense.
Abner Eicher - Attempt, Rape, 1st Degree, Victim < 12 Years Old (2 counts); Attempt, Incest — With Person Less Than 12 Years of Age (2 counts); Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age (2 counts). Osman Escalante-Banegas — Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol, .08, 2nd Offense; No Operator’s/Moped License; Failure to Notify Address Change to Dept of Transportation; Owner to Notify Clerk of Residence/Name Change; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Cocaine; Possession of an Open Alcohol Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense.
Dustin L. Fox - Receiving Stolen Property, Over $1,000 but Under $10,000 (2 counts); Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Parts from Vehicle, $1,000 or More but Less Than $10,000; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
James T. Fox — Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Disregarding Stop Sign; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Reckless Driving; All Terrain Vehicles Violations.
James E. Goodwin, Jr. - Receiving Stolen Property, Over $1,000 but Under $10,000 (2 counts); Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Parts from Vehicle, $1,000 or More but Less Than $10,000; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Garrett G. Helton - Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Menacing; Resisting Arrest; Fleeing or Evading Police, On Foot, 2nd Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Failure to Notify Address Change to Dept of Transportation.
Michael A. Kinser - Hitchhiking/Disregarding Traffic Regulation by Pedestrian; Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance, Excludes Alcohol; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine.
Michael D. Lalone - Manslaughter, 2nd Degree; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Receiving Stolen Property, Over $1,000 but Under $10,000 (2 counts); Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Parts from Vehicle, $1,000 or More but Less Than $10,000.
Osiel Lopez - Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age; Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim Under 16 Years of Age.
Marvin L. McKinney - Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 grams, Methamphetamine; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Michael S. Reynolds - Assault, 4th Degree, Dating Violence, No Visible Injury; Strangulation, 1st Degree; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree, $1,000 or More; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Failure to Notify Address Change to Dept of Transportation.
Bobby C. Scott - Burglary, 2nd Degree; Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree; Harassment, (Physical Contact), No Injury; Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance, Excludes Alcohol.
Brendon Allen Walker - Improper Use of Left Lane/Overtaking Vehicle; Failure to Wear Seatbelt; Failure to Notify Address Change to Dept of Transportation; Failure to Comply With Sex Offender Registration, 1st Offense.
Antwone Williams - Assault, 4th Degree, Domestic, Minor Injury; Strangulation, 1st Degree.
Jamie T. Wooten - Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Cocaine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess (2 counts); Speeding 15MPH Over Limit; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
