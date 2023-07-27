The Logan County Grand Jury convened on June 30, 2023, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:

Daniel V. Anderson - Speeding 21 MPH or Greater Over Limit; Reckless Driving; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Police Officer; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operator’s License; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Substance, 2nd Offense, 189A.010 (1B); Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.