On Tuesday, Oct. 26th, the Logan County Career & Technical Center recognized 24 students for their acceptance or return to the Health Sciences Career Academy. These students represent Logan County High School, Russellville High School, and Todd County Central High School.
The Health Sciences Career Academy is offered by the LCCTC in partnership with Southern Kentucky Career & Technical College (SKYCTC) and Logan Memorial Hospital. Through this program, students take prerequisite college nursing courses through SKYCTC and participate in work-based learning opportunities at Logan Memorial Hospital. Students have the potential to earn an associate’s degree and the title of Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) by the end of the program.
The ceremony opened with recognition by LCCTC Principal Beth Frogue, who thanked the students, their families, the LCCTC’s health science teachers Marcy Duncan and LaShawnda Lee, APRN-FNP, the superintendents of Logan County, Russellville Independent, and Todd County Schools, as well as the school guidance counselors for helping students on their journey into the pathway. Frogue also introduced guest speakers from SKYCTC and Logan Memorial Hospital.
Dr. James McCaslin, SKYCTC’s Provost, congratulated the students on their acceptance into the Academy and recognized them all as successful and driven students of SKYCTC and the LCCTC.
Kayla Boswell, RN, Director of Quality Risk/Case Management at Logan Memorial Hospital, also recognized the students’ hard work and praised their decision to pursue the many career opportunities available in the healthcare industry.
Health sciences teacher Marcy Duncan individually recognized each of the Academy’s students. Health sciences teacher LaShawnda Lee and Director of Student Services Finley Baird presented each of the students with gifts as part of their recognition. All students were presented with their own new stethoscopes, and students new to the program were presented with Health Sciences Career Academy jackets, t-shirts, backpacks, and lanyards.
The following students are the Academy’s returning seniors: Kallie Carpenter, Addie Corder, Shelby Gettings, Campbell Hamilton, Alyssa Kennedy, Ta’Kayleen “TK” Long, McKayla Matthews, Gabrielle Milam, Makiyah Morrow, Kelly Price, Kailyn Shrum, Anna Silvey, Morgan “Ali” Stratton, and Alexa Young.
The Academy also welcomed several new students to the program this year: Hannah Brown, Marina “Abby-Grace” Forbes, Makenzie Forrest, Lauren Fuller, Madison Kempf, Skyler Lancaster, Kaylea Major, Hailey Marshall, Andrew McDonald, and Ella Violette.
Contessa Orr, Chief Academic Officer of Logan County Schools, wrapped up the ceremony with a quote from Leo Buscaglia. “Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.”
As students with aspirations in healthcare, Orr stated, they have the dedication and hearts to change lives.
Congratulations to each of the students accepted and continuing in the Health Sciences Career Academy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.