If you’re like most people, you know there is a national or international day, week, or month dedicated to just about anything from food to heritage. Random acts of kindness is no different and has a week dedicated to it. This year, the week began on Feb. 14 and goes through Feb. 20, but a club at Olmstead Elementary School focuses on this single act all school year.
Olmstead Elementary’s first grade teacher Dana Howard explained, “The Kindness Club begins in first grade with Devin Powell and me teaching the children about ways to show others kindness. Right now, each student is working on individual good neighbor projects of their choice.”
Projects have included Christmas cards for veterans in the Madisonville VA Hospital and nursing home visits. Howard said, “The children contract with their parents to do odd jobs for pay in November. Then the children bring that money in and we Christmas shop for the Family Resource Toy Drive. This year we had over $500 that we shopped with.”
“I think the kindness project that had the largest impact is the Christmas shopping. In the past, the children just asked mom and dad for money, but they didn’t have ownership of their acts,” said Raquel Nash, Olmstead Family Resource Director. She added, “Now, they understand who they’re buying for, they pick what they want to buy, and they love it. They’re proud of what they’re doing.”
One project that stood out in their minds was Marley Vick’s hot chocolate stand last Christmas. “Crabtree Furniture allowed her to set up in their parking lot. She raised $1,200 with her grandfather matching what she raised. When she dropped that by the house, the look on her face was priceless. She was so proud of her project,” said the pair.
“This year and last for the last several years, the first grade has taken thank you baskets and gift cards to the Russellville City Fire Department. Last spring they took thank you baskets all around the county thanking the doctors and the law enforcement, the hospital, and different ones for doing what they’ve done for the community,” said Nash.
Nash also explained, “Each school year we do a blanket drive called Warming Hearts of Logan County. Olmstead School collects enough blankets for every child sponsored through a Christmas program every year in this county, including the city schools. The kids really understand what they’re doing because it starts when they’re little.”
Although the Kindness Club is specific to the first grade, every grade in the school is involved and Nash and Howard believe that unless a child is new to Olmstead school, the entire current student body has been part of that club. “Our entire school is service minded and we credit our parents with supporting this,” said Nash.
Principal Katina Kemplin said, “One of our primary goals is to make sure all the children, while they’re here and when they leave us, are good people. Of course, we want them to excel in all the academic content areas, but kindness should permeate through all of that because that is going to take them far in everything they do in life. It’s at the heart of what we do, is to make sure they are good people, good citizens, and to make their world the best place they can make it.”
