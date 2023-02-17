Kindness Club

Pictured are the Olmstead School Kindness Club and Rambassadors visiting Creekwood Place in Russellville.

 Photo by Raquel Nash

If you’re like most people, you know there is a national or international day, week, or month dedicated to just about anything from food to heritage. Random acts of kindness is no different and has a week dedicated to it. This year, the week began on Feb. 14 and goes through Feb. 20, but a club at Olmstead Elementary School focuses on this single act all school year.

Olmstead Elementary’s first grade teacher Dana Howard explained, “The Kindness Club begins in first grade with Devin Powell and me teaching the children about ways to show others kindness. Right now, each student is working on individual good neighbor projects of their choice.”

