RUSNWS-09-02-22 Carrico Concert 1

One of several concerts on the Carrico Park Square in Russellville is shown during this summer.

 Photo submitted

A partnership between the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Russellville to bring entertainment to the citizens of our community and visitors alike proved to be just the ticket for those looking for something local to do this summer. The Concert @ Carrico summer series beginning in May and running through August featured talented musicians whose catchy toons could be sung or danced to by those in attendance.

“When I came on board as the executive director for the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, I began hearing a lot of feedback from Logan County citizens on how they were wanting more to do in their community,” said Polly Steenbergen. “We took this plea to Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton and came up with the concert series.”

