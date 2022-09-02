A partnership between the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Russellville to bring entertainment to the citizens of our community and visitors alike proved to be just the ticket for those looking for something local to do this summer. The Concert @ Carrico summer series beginning in May and running through August featured talented musicians whose catchy toons could be sung or danced to by those in attendance.
“When I came on board as the executive director for the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, I began hearing a lot of feedback from Logan County citizens on how they were wanting more to do in their community,” said Polly Steenbergen. “We took this plea to Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton and came up with the concert series.”
Along with top-notch entertainment, food trucks were present at every event offering delicious snacks to those who live in Logan and those who visit our community enjoying good food and fun for the whole family. The concerts also coincided with Clay Bilyeu’s Summer Night’s Cruise-Ins.
The first concert was held in May featuring Tyrone Dunn & Kinfoke. The next concerts featured Nu Blu; Raleigh Keegan, and JD Shelburne.
“Our first year of Concerts @ Carrico was a success! The Logan County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled with the attendance, feedback, and positive community impacts these concerts have had,” said Steenbergen adding she would like to thank the City of Russellville, Mayor Mark Stratton, and his team for making these concerts a reality. Thank also go out to sponsors First Southern National Bank, Kirby Funeral Services, Darling Ingredients, Edward Jones — Keith Batchelor, WNKY News 40, Logan County Tourism, Quality Inn, and EconoLodge. “Thank you to all of the vendors and musicians who did an amazing job at each concert,” Steenbergen said.
Looking forward to the planning of the 2023 Concert @ Carrico season, Steenbergen said, “You don’t want to miss it! The Logan County Chamber of Commerce is committed to seeing Logan County thrive and prosper.”
