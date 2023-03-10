FOR NDL

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Billy Jo Faughn appeared in Todd Circuit Court for final sentencing, following a 4-day jury trial in November 2022 that resulted in his conviction for Murder, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, and Persistent Felony Offender. Faughn received a life sentence from the jury at the conclusion of the trial. Circuit Judge, Joe W. Hendricks, Jr., denied Faughn’s motion for a reduction of that sentence and imposed the jury’s sentence of life.

