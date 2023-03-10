On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Billy Jo Faughn appeared in Todd Circuit Court for final sentencing, following a 4-day jury trial in November 2022 that resulted in his conviction for Murder, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, and Persistent Felony Offender. Faughn received a life sentence from the jury at the conclusion of the trial. Circuit Judge, Joe W. Hendricks, Jr., denied Faughn’s motion for a reduction of that sentence and imposed the jury’s sentence of life.
Faughn’s charges arose out of a single-car crash on July 29, 2020, in which Mrs. Sarah Jane Barrow was hit while standing just inside her garage, 80 feet from the road. The Kentucky State Police, including lead investigator, Det. Hunter Carroll testified that Faughn’s vehicle traveled 474 feet from the point he left the road until it finally came to rest. There were no signs of breaking or evasive maneuvering.
Despite Faughn’s claims that a blown tire had caused him to lose control of the vehicle, Det. Carroll and Det. Martin, of KSP, testified that there was absolutely no evidence to support the defendant’s claim. In fact, Faughn had two damaged and deflated tires, both of which occurred as a result of striking trees in the 474-foot path taken off-road.
The jury was shown body camera footage of Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy, Mitch Frazier, which showed Faughn standing by while neighbors and paramedics gathered around to aid Mrs. Barrow. Faughn was later seen interacting with law enforcement on the scene and attempting various portions of field sobriety tests. During his interactions, Faughn slurred his words, rambled, and gave inconsistent statements about his timeline of the day. He consented to a blood draw and stated that meth would show up in his system, but it was from days prior when he last smoked.
Prof. Mike Ward, a toxicologist, testified before the jury that the level of meth found in Faughn’s system was lethal for the average person. Only someone who had acquired a very high tolerance from years of use could survive such a high level of meth in their system. Further, the level of meth found in Faughn’s system was highly indicative of use much more recent than 2 or 3 days ago. Prof. Ward testified that the level of meth in Faughn’s system was so high, that it was nearly a certainty that he remained under the influence while operating his vehicle at the time of the crash.
Mrs. Barrow was known as “Janie” to her family, friends, and neighbors. She and her husband, Jimmy Barrow, married in 1968 and remained active in church for the duration of their marriage. According to Mr. Barrow, Janie was on nearly every committee at church, including the Food Committee, Women’s Missions, Children’s Ministry, and even the Business Committee. She was thought of highly by her church family, her employers, her neighbors, and nearly anyone who had come to know her.
When asked about the impact of this case, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Neil Kerr, said, “It was my privilege to stand before a jury in Todd County and ask for justice for Mrs. Barrow and her family. In speaking with her family and those in the community that knew her, it was clear that she touched many lives and will be missed by so many.”
“There are plenty of times and places to be concerned about the safety of your loved ones. Doing yard work on a Wednesday afternoon at your own home should not be one of them. I am grateful for the swift response and flawless investigation by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police. Their work made it clear to the jury what happened on that fateful day.”
In his closing argument to the jury, Kerr pointed out that the tragic and sudden manner in which Mrs. Barrow was taken from her family and friends, could only be rivaled in its impact by the life she led. He went on to say that after learning so much about Mrs. Barrow, he believed she would forgive Mr. Faughn, but she would also want to see her community protected. She would not want another family to suffer such a sudden and tragic loss. After hearing the evidence of the crash and Faughn’s lengthy criminal history, the jury deliberated briefly and returned with a verdict of a life sentence.
Faughn must serve 20 years before he will be eligible for parole.
