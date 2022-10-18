Bello, Brandon S.-10/07/2022-failure to appear
Bello, Brandon S.-10/07/2022-failure to appear
Britt, Tammy Lynn-10/06/2022-failure to appear
Carpenter, Paul C.-10/12/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Dearing, Tiffany L.-10/12/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order-
Endicott, Daniel W.-10/06/2022-failure to appear-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189a.010(1a) — 1st
Ford, Jerre D.-10/07/2022-careless driving-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-failure to produce insurance card-failure to appear-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189a.010(1a) — 1st (agg cir)-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss of marijuana
Hewgley, William Thomas-10/09/2022-violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Kestner, Summer L.-10/10/2022-rear license not illuminated-operating on sus or rev oper license-poss of marijuana
Martin, Dascal Shawn-10/11/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury-violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Parram, Marco D.-10/08/2022-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Scott, Lloyd m.-10/11/2022-oper motor veh u/ influ of intox bev-1st off obs-no operators license-failure to appear
skinner, sarah e.-10/12/2022-serving parole violation warrant
Skipworth, Brittany Michelle-10/06/2022-contempt of court (juvenile public offense)
Toth, Thomas Robert-10/11/2022-failure to appear
Wilbur, Roy Louis-10/11/2022-failure of non-owner operator to maintain req ins/sec, 1st off-criminal mischief 3rd degree-driving on DUI suspended license -1st offense-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order-assault, 2nd degree-tbut or disp auto-tbut or disp auto $1,000 < $10,000
Wilson, Mckayla l.-10/09/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order-criminal abuse 2nd degree-child 12 or under
Wyant, Dallas D.-10/09/2022-unlawful transaction w/minor 2nd deg-drug paraphernalia — deliver/manufacture-traf in marijuana ( less than 8 oz.) 1st off
Zepeda, Jessica N.-10/07/2022-failure to appear
