The Concerned Citizens’ 4th annual “December To Remember” is on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 10 a.m. each day at the KP Hall. This year, Concerned Citizens collaborated with Wal-Mart and Ski-Daddys to make this event possible.

Dorris Vick, the director of Concerned Citizens, said, “Wal-Mart donates new products, including clothing and toys, to us throughout the year. We save them until Christmas to offer our community the chance to help ease their burdens during an already stressful time.” She continued, “Even though he has left Logan County, Mike, with Ski-Daddy’s, has donated financially to give back to the community.”

