The Concerned Citizens’ 4th annual “December To Remember” is on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 10 a.m. each day at the KP Hall. This year, Concerned Citizens collaborated with Wal-Mart and Ski-Daddys to make this event possible.
Dorris Vick, the director of Concerned Citizens, said, “Wal-Mart donates new products, including clothing and toys, to us throughout the year. We save them until Christmas to offer our community the chance to help ease their burdens during an already stressful time.” She continued, “Even though he has left Logan County, Mike, with Ski-Daddy’s, has donated financially to give back to the community.”
One parent will be allowed to shop free for each child on Friday. Any parent who shops for more than one child must present proof the child resides with them in that home — no exceptions. Acceptable ID would be a Social Security card, food stamp letter, government-issued ID, etc.
Children in grades 1-12 can shop for free for their parents on Saturday.
When you arrive, please stay in the vehicle until instructed to come and shop. The KP Hall is located at 428 East 5th St. in Russellville.
Dorris said, “You never know what anybody is going through. We don’t judge people and want them to know if you need help, we’re here to help.”
Anyone who wishes to donate new items for the “December to Remember” can be dropped off at the KP Hall. Monetary donations may be mailed to Concerned Citizens, P.O. Box 1351, Russellville, KY 42276.
Other giveaway events offered by Concerned Citizens include the Senior Household boxes on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Each box will include toilet paper, paper towels, dish liquid, washing powder, shampoo/conditioner, kleenex, hand sanitizer, hand soap and various household cleaners. These boxes are for those 65 and older.
A free Christmas Dinner will be available on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 12-2 p.m., at the KP Hall. You are invited to come and enjoy a meal and fellowship with others in the community.
