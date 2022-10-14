A recent string of copper metal thefts in Louisville has left more than 500 poles dark on interstates and state officials are calling on the public to help catch the culprits and prevent future theft. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the theft.

Stealing copper is not a victimless crime, said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. Taxpayers are left holding the bag to pay to replace the stolen wires and repair broken lighting systems. If you see suspicious activity or know of anyone involved in stealing state property, please report it.

