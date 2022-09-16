RUSNWS-09-16-22 Grave Marking 1

Pictured is one of the many memorials the SAR has performed for Revolutionary soldiers and their decedents in Logan County.

The Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution from Logan County will host a Patriot Grave Marking Ceremony for two Revolutionary War soldiers on Saturday, Sept. 24th at 2 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville.

These men, Private George Douglas Blakey and Major John Curd served in Washington’s Army during the War for Independence from 1775 — 1783. Both were from Virginia and migrated to Kentucky as early settlers. They are the only Revolutionary War soldiers known to be buried in Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville.

