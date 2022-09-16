The Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution from Logan County will host a Patriot Grave Marking Ceremony for two Revolutionary War soldiers on Saturday, Sept. 24th at 2 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville.
These men, Private George Douglas Blakey and Major John Curd served in Washington’s Army during the War for Independence from 1775 — 1783. Both were from Virginia and migrated to Kentucky as early settlers. They are the only Revolutionary War soldiers known to be buried in Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville.
The SAR Grave Marking Ceremony is a military-style service that these men would not have had at the time of their deaths. The ceremony will include opening remarks, “Why We are Here,” short biographies for both patriots, and floral tributes including family members present. There will be an American Flag folding along with a three volley flintlock rifle and cannon salute followed by the playing of Taps.
The SAR members will be dressed in period colonial clothing as their ancestors would have worn during the war with England.
The Benjamin Logan Chapter SAR is inviting the public and family members to join in this time of honoring these two men who fought for American’s freedoms so many years ago.
Parking will be directed to the south side of the cemetery.
