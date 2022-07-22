United Way of Southern Kentucky is investing a total of $182,592 in Education, Health, Income, and Safety Net programs and services for the coming fiscal year in Logan County. Sixteen local programs, provided through eight nonprofit service providers, are receiving the allocated campaign dollars and donor designations. Logan County allocations are as follows:

EDUCATION: $85,046Kindergarten Readiness

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.