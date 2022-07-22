United Way of Southern Kentucky is investing a total of $182,592 in Education, Health, Income, and Safety Net programs and services for the coming fiscal year in Logan County. Sixteen local programs, provided through eight nonprofit service providers, are receiving the allocated campaign dollars and donor designations. Logan County allocations are as follows:
EDUCATION: $85,046Kindergarten Readiness
Family Enrichment Center, Parents as Teachers: $50,046
Life Choice Pregnancy Center, Earn While You Learn: $10,000
College & Career Readiness
Logan County Career & Technical Center, Postsecondary & Transition Readiness: $25,000
HEALTH: $54,946Access to Affordable Health Care
Kentucky Legal Aid, Barren River Long Term Care Ombudsman: $7,000
Kentucky Legal Aid, Benefits Counseling: $4,900
Barren River Child Advocacy Center, Trauma Focused Mental Health: $6,000
Life Choice Pregnancy Center, Medical Services: $12,000
Barren River Area Safe Space, Branches of BRASS: $8,000
Barren River Area Safe Space, Emergency Shelter & Crisis Aid to Protect & Empower (ESCAPE): $6,000
Family Enrichment Center, Parent Education Classes: $6,046
Kentucky Legal Aid Emergency Shelter & Crisis Aid to Protect & Empower (ESCAPE): $5,000
SAFETY NET: $42,600Access to Basic Needs
Good Samaritan of Logan County, Emergency Assistance: $20,000
Kentucky Legal Aid Emergency, Legal Assistance: $10,000
Life Choice Inc., Emergency Assistance: $4,000
Life Choice Inc., Transportation: $5,000
IncomeWorkforce Development
Logan County Skills U, Logan County Adult Education & Workforce Council: $3,600
Remaining Investments to be made in Logan County: $12,500
In October of 2021, organizations with programs impacting UWSK’s strategic imperatives in each of the defined Community Impact issue areas (Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net) were asked to submit a Letter of Intent indicating their desire to complete a full application request for funding. Across the 10-county BRADD, 68 total Letters of Intent were submitted. To receive funding from United Way of Southern Kentucky (UWSK), programs had to align with the four areas deemed most important by a community research project conducted by United Way that began in 2012 and included nearly 5,000 surveys, 55 Community Conversations, and large amounts of secondary data. The four broad areas of most concern were defined by the community as Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net. Programs were also evaluated on the following IMPACT criteria: Innovative, Measured, Partnered/Collaborative, Accountable, Community-centered, and Transformative. This includes an emphasis on programs that provide services within a best practices framework, that are collaborative and integrated into the fabric of other community education, income, health, and safety net efforts, that consider the goals, needs, and aspirations of the communities they serve, and that are innovative.
Allocation dollars were determined based on the work of 87 volunteers working specifically in their home counties of Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, and Warren. In total, these volunteers invested over 850 hours in the process which began with training sessions for all volunteers. This time generated an impact of $23,664 in service to our community (based on the National Rate of Volunteer Time: $27.20 per hour). Volunteers reviewed programs, finances, governance, and outcomes to develop the recommendations for program investments.
