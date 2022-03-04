Young Farmer’s Association awards grant to Logan Christian Academy

Since last fall, Logan Christian Academy has been the site of monthly meetings for the Logan County chapter of the Kentucky Young Farmer’s Association; also known as Logan County YFA. The Logan County YFA is an agriculture education program coordinated through the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, or KCTCS. Each month in the fall and winter, the chapter meets under the direction of the local YFA instructor, Lance Lockhart, to hold informative sessions that benefit the area farmers and community. The sessions consist of various agricultural topics that cover the wide spectrum of agriculture, including soil health, small area gardening, commercial vegetable/fruit production, row crops, livestock, food preservation, and much more.
“LCA was happy to host these meetings at their facility, never thinking to receive any benefit for themselves. However, that was not to be the case,” said Robyn Crider, Director of Education for Logan Christian Academy. “The school was recently selected by the local chapter of the Young Farmer’s Association to be the recipient of a grant of $2,000 to be used for agriculture education and support of their gardening program. The grant will provide supplemental curriculum to be used along with the school’s science classes to educate their students about the importance of agriculture in our area, as well as around the world, and how they can be involved with animal husbandry and crop production at their own homes.”
Representatives from the Young Farmer Association to attend the presentation were instructor, Lance Lockhart, Logan County YFA President, Kenton Howard, and Logan County YFA Treasurer, Matthew Rodgers.
Crider asked all the students present to stand if their family was involved in agriculture in any way. Approximately 60% of the student body and staff stood, signifying their interest and involvement in the field.
“LCA is looking forward to partnering with the Kentucky Young Farmers Association in the future to continue education in this area for its students and area farmers as well,” said Crider.
Regular meetings of the KY Young Farmers are held in the LCA library every third Monday of the month at 6 p.m., and other various dates as well depending on speakers’ schedules. All instructional programs are provided free to the public.
If you would like to become involved with the Logan County YFA program, or attend the educational sessions, please contact Lance Lockhart at: lance.lockhart@kctcs.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.