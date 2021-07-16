Auburn’s Police Chief Larry Jones handed in his resignation recently after serving the town seven years.
Jones is a veteran police officer having worked in law enforcement since 1984. He served the citizens in our community through both the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and the Russellville Police Department before his Auburn post.
Jones’s letter of resignation said his decision came after a large amount of consideration by his family as well as himself.
“Due to health reasons, along with the day-to-day stress of this working environment, we have concluded that it would be in the best interest for me to tender my resignation,” said Jones. “This decision was not made in haste or without feelings that this will be the best for myself and family.”
Jones noted the City of Auburn placed an obligation on him and the Auburn Police Department which he feels has been fulfilled under his direction, along with the officers of the department.
“With dreams and visions, the Auburn Police Department has continued to grow while serving and protecting the citizens of Auburn,” said Jones also thanking the city. Jones says he has a satisfaction that he was able to complete every promise and obligation that was made during his tenure.
Mayor Mike Hughes said he will miss Larry and commends him on a job well done.
“Chief Jones has made a great officer and chief for our city. He is always fair and diligent in his efforts to do the right thing and he has been a good community police officer, which is what we want,” said Hughes.
Jones strongly asked the city to consider officer BJ Ferguson as his replacement for chief. Ferguson, a full-time officer or the city, came to Auburn from Owensboro three years ago.
“Officer Ferguson is completely capable and has an interest and vision for the city to continue this department’s direction and growth,” said Jones.
Pending council approval, officer Ferguson will be the next Chief of Police for the City of in Auburn, said Mayor Hughes.
“BJ is very efficient and he is courteous to the citizens of our town. I believe that makes a good police officer. He will continue what Larry has done for the city these past years,” Hughes said.
Jones’s last official day of serving as Chief of Police for the City of Auburn will be Aug. 1, 2001.
