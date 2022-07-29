Logan Farm Bureau meets in July

Pictured, from left, are Jerry Hughes, Carrell Hughes, Gary Hendricks, Logan and Todd County Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks, Doug Milliken, Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick, Bobby Dawson, Ray Hughes, Logan County PVA Brooke Waldrup, Dwight Grise, Catherine Poole, Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton, Richard Moore, Thomas Poole, Patsy Poore, Grant Hildabrand, Bobby Reynolds, Russell Poore and Mike Baugh.

The July meeting of the Logan County Farm Bureau Federation was held at the Schochoh Community Center. Grant Hildabrand grilled pork chops for the pot luck meal which was enjoyed by all. Carrell Hughes and Karen Milliken decorated the community center and made preparations for the meal.

Logan County elected officials were invited and some were in attendance. This annual picnic event gives Farm Bureau an opportunity to express their appreciation to those who hold office and for the work they do on behalf of farmers and agriculture in general. The elected officials were given the opportunity to speak on subjects that were of interest and concern to those present.

