Armour, Merry Michelle-01/28/2022-Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense- Heroin
Blakemore, Lakersha N.-01/28/2022-Serving Bench Warrant For Court
Britt, Preston W.-01/28/2022-No Operators-Moped License-No Registration Plates-Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree-Poss Of Marijuana
Cooper, Thomas W.-01/27/2022-Failure To Appear-Serving Parole Violation Warrant
Creek, Robert K.-01/28/2022-Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Dukes, Tina Jean-01/28/2022-Hold For Other
Fuller, Jayme D.-02/01/2022-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2Nd Or > — (> Or = 2Gms Methamphetamine)
Hampton, Khalia V.-01/29/2022-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc/subs (189A.010(1E) — 1st (Agg Cir)
Hunt, Spencer Lee-01/28/2022 -Serving Bench Warrant For Court
Jones, Ezekiel Glen-01/28/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Key, Brandon L.-02/02/2022-Tbut Or Disp All Others
Lambert, Lila Joyce-01/30/2022-Menacing-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)-Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer Or Prob Officer-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Burglary, 1st Degree
Maya, Joseph M.-01/27/2022-Failure To Appear-Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree-Resisting Arrest-Burglary, 2nd Degree-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana-Tampering With Physical Evidence-Persistent Felony Offender II
Mckinney, Selisa Nichole-01/28/2022-Failure To Appear
Ross, Johnathan L.-02/02/2022 -Hold For Other
Sheets, Amber N.-01/29/2022-Failure To Or Improper Signal-Failure To Wear Seat Belts-Failure To Appear-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Smith, Tressa Ann-01/31/2022 -Serving Bench Warrant For Court
Taylor, Bernice D.-01/29/2022-No Registration Receipt-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc/subs (189A.010(1E) — 1st-Poss Of Marijuana
Vaughn, Tyler W.-01/28/2022-Wanton Endangerment-2nd Degree-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury-Strangulation 2nd Degree
Wilson, James A.-02/02/2022-Failure To Appear
Wilson, Wesley J.-02/02/2022 -Failure To Appear
Wise, Russell Scott-02/01/2022-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Trans-Failure To Issue Insurance Card-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2Nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.