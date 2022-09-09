Caring volunteers of Stuff The Bus 2022 raised a grand total of $21,354 exceeding last year’s donations for Logan County kids. One-hundred% of the total raised will be distributed to the Family Resource Youth Service Centers (FRYSC) of Logan County and Russellville Independent Schools.
“Once again we find ourselves blown away by the generosity of this community,” said Chris McGinnis, owner of WRUS and Stuff the Bus volunteer.
Since 2005 the Stuff the Bus mission has been to provide a level playing field for all children in Southern Kentucky, making sure that every child walks in on the first day of school with the essential supplies needed to be able to connect with the teacher and classmates. By creating this level playing field, it creates a chance for each child to have a successful school year.
Every single item or monetary donation collected stays locally with children, teachers, and classrooms in Southern Kentucky. As of now, the Stuff the Bus Foundation is able to reach kids from kindergarten through high school, and all benefit from the supplies of Stuff the Bus.
Because our local schools have committed to easing the burden by providing school supplies for their students, FRYSCs will be able to focus their resources on other basic needs like food and clothing for students in crisis thanks to the additional funds.
Throughout the month of July the Russellville Priceless IGA participated in the Houchens industry Summer of Giving. Donations amounting to $15,310 were given by individuals purchasing the Stuff the Bus mobiles, and by individuals and organizations making donations. “Priceless IGA manager Kim Nolan is an absolute Rockstar, and finds unique and imaginative ways to raise money each year,” McGinnis said adding, “We were again blessed by the 2nd Annual Keller Williams Stuff the Bus Concert. Dana Bell was a tremendous help in the planning and execution of the concert this year. The concert and live auction held that evening raised $6,044.”
McGinnis said no one can stretch a dollar further than a FRYSC Coordinator. “It was our pleasure to present checks totaling $21,354 to the FRYSCs of the Russellville Independent Schools and Logan County Schools. I am confident that these funds will help level the playing field for the children in our community.”
