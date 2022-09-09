RUSNWS-09-09-22 Stuff The Bus 1

Pictured handing over a check for $21,354 for Logan County’s youth are Kyle Wolz — 2022 Stuff the Bus President, Bobbie Jo Repsher — FRYSC Coordinator at Lewisburg, Cristy Cartas — Chandlers FRYSC, Chris McGinnis — Stuff the Bus Board Member, Melissa Reader — Adairville FRYSC, Kim Nolan — Priceless IGA Manger, Jama Madison — LCHS FRYSC, Raquel Nash — Olmstead FRYSC, Carol Kees — RPA/SES FRYSC, Debbie Browder — RMS/RHS FRYSC, and Tony Rose — Stuff the Bus Founder.

Caring volunteers of Stuff The Bus 2022 raised a grand total of $21,354 exceeding last year’s donations for Logan County kids. One-hundred% of the total raised will be distributed to the Family Resource Youth Service Centers (FRYSC) of Logan County and Russellville Independent Schools.

“Once again we find ourselves blown away by the generosity of this community,” said Chris McGinnis, owner of WRUS and Stuff the Bus volunteer.

