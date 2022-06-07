Plane crashes in Schochoh

A small-craft pilot from Ft. Campbell performing a touch-and-go maneuver Saturday, June 4, near Miles Farm in Schochoh, crashlanded in the wheat field. The unidentified man told bystanders, “I pulled up a little late. The wheels caught the wheat and pulled us down.” The man and his daughter were not injured.
