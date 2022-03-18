A project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County is entering its beginning stages this week. The project will rehabilitate and resurface both directions of I-65 from the Kentucky-Tennessee line (mile point 0.00) to the Warren County line (mile point 13.7). Construction crews began placing barrels on the shoulder along the route on Monday.
In addition to the resurfacing, construction crews will also address drains, pipes, slopes, erosion control, and other areas related to drainage. For the first part of the project, motorists can expect shoulder closures in both directions for several weeks. As the project progresses I-65 will be down to two lanes during the day and down to one lane during some nighttime hours.
Motorists can expect long travel delays when lane closures begin. Law enforcement will be onsite when the road is down to one lane during nighttime hours. More information will be released when the timetable for the lane closures is available. Motorists should use caution if traveling through the area.
The project contract was awarded to Scotty’s Contracting and Stone LLC on Dec. 10, 2021, in the amount of $14,186,019.73. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
