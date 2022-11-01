The Logan County Grand Jury convened on October 21, 2022, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
Jennifer L. Anderson — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified.
Sheryl Lynn Arnold — Criminal Mischief, Residential Rental Property, 1st Degree, Over $1,000; Torture of Dog or Cat (3 counts).
Kaylee Ashby — Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified (2 counts).
Seth H. Ballard — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≤ 2 grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Amanda Brady — Criminal Mischief, Residential Rental Property, 2nd Degree, Under $500; Complicity, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $1,000 or More but Less Than $10,000.
David T. Carneal — Unlawful Imprisonment, 2nd Degree; Assault, 4th Degree, Domestic, 3rd or Greater Within 5 Years.
Tiffany L. Dearing — Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Petula F. Deberry — Cultivate in Marijuana, < 5 Plants, 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Terry S. Elmore — Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, 1st/2nd Offense; Assault 2nd Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree.
Kelly Ann Gee — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Hydrocodone; Possession of Controlled Substance/Opiate, 1st Degree, 1st Offense; Controlled Substance Prescription Not in Original Container, 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine.
Lisa M. Latham — Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age; Unlawful Transaction With a Minor, 1st Degree. (Amendment to indictment in existing case only; no new evidence/victims)
Vernon B. Lee — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, > 2 grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia — Deliver/Manufacture; Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs, 1st Offense; Possession of Synthetic Drugs, 1st Offense; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Shannon Joe McCall — Criminal Attempt to TBUT or Disposition Auto $1,000 < $10,000 (2 counts); Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Kevin Lee McKenney — Violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; Assault, 4th Degree, Domestic, 3rd or Greater Within 5 Years; Burglary, 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree. (Amendment to indictment in existing case only; no new evidence/victims)
Robert J. Myers — Assault, 2nd Degree, Domestic Violence; Unlawful Imprisonment, 1st Degree; Strangulation, 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
James E. ONeal — Cultivate in Marijuana, < 5 Plants, 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Caleb A. Parks — Manslaughter, 2nd Degree; Wanton Endangerment — 2nd Degree.
Caleb F. Phillips — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Michelle L. Pope — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Jarred K. Sears — Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence of a Substance, (189A.010 (1C), 2nd Offense; Driving on DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified.
Jason M. Shipwash — Theft by Deception-Including Cold Checks; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Christopher S. Smith — Failure to/or Improper Signal; Rear License Not Illuminated; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 2nd or Greater Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Timothy W. Smotherman — Wanton Endangerment — 1st Degree; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Unlawful Transaction w/Minor, 1st Degree, Illegal Controlled Substance, U/18; Unlawful Transaction w/Minor, 1st Degree, Illegal Controlled Substance, Physical Injury; Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Charles Thaxton — Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Resisting Arrest; Assault, 3rd Degree — Police/Probation Officer; Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Kidnapping, Minor; Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Justin N. Wilson — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≤ 2 grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Drug Unspecified; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, Over $1,000 but under $10,000; Receiving Stolen Property, Over $1,000 but Under $10,000; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree (2 counts).
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr extends his gratitude to each, and every grand juror involved in this meeting of the Logan County Grand Jury.
Note
Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
