On March 13, 2023, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint at the Lewisburg Senior Homes in reference to two juvenile males opening and going through mailboxes.

While on the scene, Sergeant Brent of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a female who stated (prior to the complaint), a juvenile male was observed on camera, taking an Amazon package off her daughter’s porch shortly after UPS delivered the package.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.