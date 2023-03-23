On March 13, 2023, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint at the Lewisburg Senior Homes in reference to two juvenile males opening and going through mailboxes.
While on the scene, Sergeant Brent of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a female who stated (prior to the complaint), a juvenile male was observed on camera, taking an Amazon package off her daughter’s porch shortly after UPS delivered the package.
Sergeant Brent obtain video and began to circulate the area in an attempt to locate juveniles. Sergeant Brent observed one of the juveniles in the 300 block of Fourth Street. The juvenile took off on foot westbound through a church parking lot.
The juvenile was apprehended attempting to hide behind a trashcan.
After speaking with a juvenile and his stepmother, the juvenile showed Sergeant Brent the location of the package that was taken from the porch. The Amazon package contents were disregarded in a creek.
The juvenile was charged with Theft of Mail Matter; Theft of Mail Matter, attempted; Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree; Criminal Trespassing, 3rd-Degree, and Criminal Littering.
