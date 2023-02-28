On Feb. 23, 2023, deputies are the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, were dispatched to Hwy. 79 North for an automobile accident with injuries. When deputies arrived, it was determined that a 2003 Toyota pickup truck driven by Jimmy Woodall of Lewisburg, Ky. crossed the center line and made contact with a 2018 Mac semi driven by Jeffrey Redd of Russellville, Ky. Woodall was treated at the scene and transported to Logan Memorial hospital for possible injuries. Redd was not injured.

