Three individuals have been charged by a Logan County Grand Jury on July 29, 2022, for sexual crimes against minors.
Jordan L. Moore, 34, of St. Catharine, Ky., has been charged with one count of Sexual Abuse, First-Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, In a Continuing Course of Conduct.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between July 5, 2017, through July 4, 2020, in Logan County Moore committed the offense of Sexual Abuse, First-Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct, when he subjected a juvenile who was incapable of consent because they were less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense, to sexual contact for the purpose of gratifying his own sexual desire, two or more times.
A warrant has been issued for arrest. Bail is set at $10,000 cash. Moore is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 18 at 8:30 am
Lisa M. Latham, 36, of Elkton, Ky., has been charged with Rape, First-Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, Sexual Abuse, First-Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, and Incest, Victim Under 12 Years of Age.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between Aug. 12, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2021, in Logan County, Latham committed the offense of Rape, First-Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, when she engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile who was incapable of consent because they were less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between Aug. 12, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2021, in Logan County, Latham committed defense of Sexual Abuse, First-Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, when she subjected a juvenile who is incapable of consent because they were less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense, to sexual contact for purpose of gratifying her own sexual desire.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between Aug. 12, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2021, in Logan County, Latham committed defense of Incest, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, when she engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile she knew to be a blood relative and was less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense.
Bail was set at $10,000 cash. Latham is scheduled for arrangement on Aug. 18 at 8:30 am
Dusty A. Cuthbertson, 38, of Auburn, has been charged with at least 30 counts of Sodomy, First-Degree, Forcible Compulsion; Sodomy, First-Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, Against a Vulnerable Victim In a Continuing Course of Conduct; Sodomy, Third-Degree; at least 30 counts of Incest, Forcible Compulsion; Incest, Victim Under 12 years of Age, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct; Sexual Abuse, First-Degree, Victim Under 12 years of Age, Against a Vulnerable Victim, in a Continuing Course of Conduct.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between Jan. 13, 2022, through May 24, 2022, in Logan County, Cuthbertson committed the offense of Sodomy, First-Degree, Forcible Compulsion, when on at least 30 occasions, he engaged in deviant sexual intercourse with a juvenile by forceable compulsion.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between Oct. 31, 2016, through Oct. 30, 2018, in Logan County, Cuthbertson committed the offense of Sodomy First-Degree, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct, when he engaged in deviant sexual intercourse with a juvenile who was incapable of consent because they were less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense, two or more times.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between Oct. 31, 2018, through Oct. 30, 2020, in Logan County, Cuthbertson committed the offense of Sodomy, First-Degree, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct, when he engaged in deviant sexual intercourse with a juvenile, by forcible compulsion, two more times.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between Oct. 31, 2020, through Jan. 12, 2022, in Logan County, Cuthbertson, committed the offense of Sodomy, Third-Degree, when being 21 years old or more, engaged in deviant sexual intercourse with a juvenile who is less than 16 years of age at the time of the offense.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between Jan. 13, 2022, through May 24, 2022, in Logan County, Cuthbertson committed the offense of Incest, Forcible Compulsion on at least 30 occasions, when he engaged in deviant sexual intercourse with a juvenile with who he knew to be a relative, by forcible compulsion with someone less than 18 years of age at the time of the offense.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between Oct. 31, 2016, through Oct. 30, 2018, in Logan County, Cuthbertson committed the offense of Incest, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct, when he had deviant sexual intercourse with a juvenile who he knew to be a relative, and less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense, two or more times.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between Oct. 31, 2018, through Oct. 30, 2020, in Logan County, Cuthbertson committed the offense of Incest, Forcible Compulsion, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continued Course of Conduct, when he engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with a juvenile whom he knew to be a relative, two or more times.
According to Commonwealth, on or between Oct. 31, 2020, through Jan. 12, 2022, in Logan County, Cuthbertson committed the offense of Incest, Forcible Compulsion, when engaged in deviant sexual intercourse with a juvenile whom he knew to be a relative when the person was less than 18 years of age at the time of the offense.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between Oct. 31, 2016, throughout Oct. 30, 2018, in Logan County, Cuthbertson committed the offense of Sexual Abuse, First-Degree, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continued Course of Conduct, when he subjected a juvenile who is incapable of consent because they were less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense, to sexual conduct for the purpose of gratifying his own sexual desire, two or more times.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between Oct. 31, 2018, through Oct. 30, 2020, in Logan County, Cuthbertson committed the offense of Sexual Abuse, First-Degree, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Courses of Conduct, when he subjected a juvenile to sexual contact for the purpose of gratifying his own sexual desire, two or more times.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between Oct. 31, 2020, through May 24, 2022, in Logan County, Cuthbertson committed the offense of Sexual Abuse, First-Degree, when being 21 years or more, he subjected a juvenile who is less than 16 years of age of the time of the offense, to sexual contact with the purpose of gratifying his own sexual desire.
Bail has been set at $50,000. Cuthbertson is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 18 at 8:30 a.m.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
