June means one thing in Logan County ... “It’s Fair time!”

The Logan County Fair Board has been diligently working all year long to bring this annual two week-long, fun-filled festival to Logan County.

“Each year the Logan County Fair has grown bigger and better,” said Dee Dee Brown, Logan County Fair Secretary.

This year will begin with the addition of the first ever Country County Fair Kickoff Day on Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. The day will begin with vendors, inflatables, food from the Lady Bug Fritter truck followed by a car show with Clay, 3rd Time Around Band in Concert, and back again by popular demand is Ohio Valley Wrestling at 7 p.m.

”We are so excited to bring another great fair to Logan County this year,” Brown said. “We have an awesome line up. Lots of fun and excitement are ahead. We hope everyone will come out and enjoy the fair this year. There is something there for everyone.”

All fair activities will take place at the Logan County Extension Complex, 255 John Paul Ave., Russellville.

Fair gate fee is $10 Kickoff Saturday, June 18, Tuesday and Wednesday and $15 Thursday-Saturday.

“The Logan County Fair is blessed to have wonderful partners and sponsors. This year we are joining up with WellCare for free health screenings. Stuff the Bus, and Life Choice Pregnancy Center will be on site,” added Brown.

The Demolition Derby is also back by popular demand on Saturday, June 25 at 7 PM. Other favorites that will

The 2022 Logan County Fair Schedule

Saturday, June 18

Big Fair Kick-off Day

Farmer’s Market 7:30 a.m.

4-H Old Time Country Fair events and vendor fair 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Inflatables, Petting Zoo, and Antique Tractor Show

Car Show with Clay 4-7 p.m.

Concert “3rd Time Around” band 5 p.m.

Logan County Teen Pageant 6 p.m.

Ohio Valley Wrestling 7 p.m.

There will also be 4-H exhibits, floral hall exhibits and a quilt show on display from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cupcake wars for kids of all ages 9 a.m.-2 p.m.(for kids of any age)

Pet Show 9 a.m. (all ages)

Frog Jumping (bring your own frog) 10 a.m.

Hotdog Eating Contest (ages 16 and over) 11 a.m.

Pie Eating Contest (ages 16 and over) 12 p.m.

Ice Cream Sandwich Eating Contest (ages 3-18) 1 p.m.

Seed Spitting (all ages) 2 p.m.

Greased Watermelon Race (all ages) 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21

Helicopter Arrives

Robots and Inflatables 5 p.m.

James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.

Karaoke with Clay & Friends 6 p.m.

Little Mr. & Miss Pageant 6 p.m.

Diaper Derby 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

Family Night

Special Friends Day 10 a.m.

Emergency Service Celebration, Inflatable, and Robots 5 p.m.

James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 23

Monster Trucks

James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.

Special Needs Pageant 6 p.m.

Monster Trucks Show 7 p.m.

Friday, June 24 \

Tractor & Truck Pull

James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.

Tractor & Truck Pull 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Demolition Night

James Gang Carnival Ridges 3 p.m.

Demolition Derby 7 p.m.

Livestock Week

June 27

Dairy Cow/Heifer Show 10 a.m.

Beef Cattle Show 6 p.m.

June 28

Market and Dairy Goat Show 5 p.m.

Market and Breeding Lamb Show 5:30 p.m.

June 29

Alpaca Show 1 p.m.

June 30

KY Department of Ag Breeding Gilt Show 10 a.m.

Market and Breeding Hog Show 6 p.m.

For more information regarding the fair, you can visit Logan County Fair on Facebook, Instagram or our website at logancountykyfair.com

