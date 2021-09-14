Abney, Melanie L.-09/08/2021-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting
Adams, Jachob T.-09/05/2021-Public Intoxication-Control Sub (Excludes Alcohol)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Ashabranner, Dylan W.-09/06/2021-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin)-Tampering With Physical Evidence
Barnett, Charles L.-09/08/2021-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Wear Seat Belts
Benton, Brittany Nicole-09/05/2021-Serving Bench Warrant For Court
Blythe, Jonathan Earl-09/05/2021-Speeding 15 Mph Over Limit-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Appear
Broughton, Bruce Eric-09/08/2021-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Or > — (> Or = 2Gms Methamphetamine)
Carter, Gregory A.-09/03/2021-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Failure To Appear-Oper Mtr Veh U/influ Alc/drugs/etc. .08 (Agg Circum) 3rd Off-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)-Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses-Driving Dui Suspended License — 1st Off (Agg Circum)-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Carter, Michael R.-09/02/2021-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) — 2nd
Cowles, Kelli Lynn-09/08/2021-Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks U/$500
Creek, Logan B.-09/02/2021-Fugitive From Another State (Misdemeanor)-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting U/$500-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)
Dearing, Joshua M.-09/05/2021-Speeding, 15 Mph Over Limit-Disregarding Stop Sign-Reckless Driving-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury-Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree-Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree-Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree-Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree-Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Subst (189A.010(1C) — 1st-Possessing License When Privileges Are Revoked-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer-Stalking 2nd Degree-Burglary, 2nd Degree-Burglary, 3rd Degree-Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana-Persistent Felony Offender I
Dickerson, James Okeith-09/04/2021-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)-Poss Of Marijuana
Duncan, Jayden M.-09/08/2021-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Opiates)
Elmahy, Moamen E.-09/07/2021-Speeding 20 Mph Over Limit-Reckless Driving-No Operators-Moped License-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
Forgy, Dillion L.-09/07/2021-Hold For Other
Forte, Perriona D.-09/03/2021-Failure To Appear
Gardner, Eloise R.-09/03/2021-Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
Haddock, John H.-09/05/2021-Speeding 15 Mph Over Limit-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-No Motorcycle Operators License
Head, Davayon N.-09/03/2021-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
Houchens, Jamie Ranae-09/08/2021-License To Be In Possession-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 2nd Off-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree-Obstructing Governmental Operations-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Ismaeel, Mustafa-09/03/2021-Public Intoxication-Control Sub (Excludes Alcohol)-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Jenkins, Lewis R.-09/04/2021-Resisting Arrest
Jones, Zoe E.-09/03/2021-Failure To Appear-Fugitive From Another State — Warrant Required
Lee, Calen D.-09/08/2021-Disregarding Stop Sign-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Cocaine)-Poss Of Marijuana-Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon
Massey, Darrin Scott-09/03/2021-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
Mirena, Qendrim-09/07/2021-Failure To Appear
Noffsinger, Hanna-09/07/2021-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st
Price, Thomas Mchenrey-09/08/2021-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Appear-Driving On DUI Suspended License -1st Offense-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Price, Trevor-09/02/2021-Assault, 1st Degree — Domestic Violence
Raymer, Robert M.-09/03/2021-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Schepper, Tiffany Elaine-09/02/2021-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana
Smith, Channing T.-09/07/2021-Failure To Appear
Spracklen, Paul Orlando-09/07/2021-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Subst (189A.010(1C) — 1St
Stokes, Daniel R.-09/07/2021-Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree-Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree-Tbut Or Disp Auto — $500 Or More But U/$10,000
Wasson, Jacob C.-09/07/2021-Assault, 4th Degree (No Visible Injury)
Wilson, Christopher Wade-09/05/2021-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.