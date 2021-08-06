Earl Johnson, a 62-year-old Lewisburg man, was recently extradited from Arizona to Logan County to face numerous charges including the murder of Bob Wetton.
Wetton was found unresponsive in a barn at his home on Ellis Road, Russellville on Aug. 26, 2015. It was later determined that he died from a gunshot wound to the head and ruled to be a homicide.
Before Wetton’s death, he and his wife had been arrested in Arizona in July 2015 for transporting approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine from Arizona to Kentucky. As a result of their arrests and a lengthy investigation in Arizona, other individuals were arrested and charged with crimes related to drug trafficking, including Johnson who went to trial in November 2020 in Arizona for those charges and was convicted. He received an 11-year sentence.
Johnson waived extradition and was brought back to Logan County by deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department. He is lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. According to Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr, Johnson cannot be released on bail at this time due to his out-of-state conviction and being on loan from Arizona.
Johnson is being charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance, engaging in organized crime, murder, and being a persistent felony offender. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
In May 2021, a Logan County jury convicted Carolyn Kinder, 37, of Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the Wetton case. Kinder was Johnson’s paramour at the time Wetton was killed. The verdict followed a five-day trial during which attorney Kerr and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Teel presented evidence of Kinder’s involvement in an agreement to kill Wetton, as well as her participation in carrying out that agreement.
During Kinder’s trial, testimony was presented as to statements made by Kinder while in jail just days after Wetton had been killed. Kinder’s statements indicated that she and another individual had been paid by “the big boys from Arizona to kill the snitch.” Other statements made by Kinder were consistent with details of Wetton’s murder that were not yet known to the public.
In addition to Kinder’s statements, cellphone tower data showed the coordinates of Kinder’s phone to be less than four minutes from the Wetton residence approximately two hours prior to Wetton being found dead.
According to Kinder’s statements to law enforcement, she went to work that evening in Bowling Green and traveled there from the home of Earl Johnson in the Lewisburg area. The records presented at trial indicated that Kinder traveled from Lewisburg to a location less than four minutes from the Wetton residence. Then Kinder traveled from Highway 100 on some sideroads to Auburn and eventually returned to 68/80 to continue on her way to work in Bowling Green. Kinder failed to mention to law enforcement her detour near the Wetton residence and at trial offered no explanation for her presence near the Wetton residence on the day of the murder.
