Waste Tire Collection event coming to Logan in June

The last Waste Tire Collection event in Logan County was held in April 2018. Once known as Tire Amnesty, this weekend-long event is offered every three years to allow citizens to dispose of old tires for free. According to Nathan Cockrill, the County Solid Waste Coordinator, 2021, will see the collection once again, only things will be a little different this time around.
The event will tentatively be held June 17-18 and a half-day on the 19 but where it will be held and who will work it is still up in the air, said Cockrill. In the past, inmate labor was used to help with the event. Due to COVID-19, inmates who are classified for work release are scarce, and the state transportation cabinet has said no to holding it at the state garage on Nashville Street in Russellville where it has been.
It was discussed that maybe the old fairgrounds on Hopkinsville Road would be a good place to have it. However, the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) now owns that property and would have to give its permission.
Cockrill said he would like it to be held where there was a fence to keep people from dumping tires off after hours.
The county road barn, which has a fence around it, was mentioned as well. Cockrill is concerned, however, it may not be big enough, expecting 25,000 plus tires.
During the Waste Tire Collection event, Logan Countians can turn in their old vehicle and farm tires for free. In the past, the event did not accept tires with large beads (the inside edge of the tire that connects to the wheel) over 1 and 3/4 inches, solid/filled tires, tracks, and large off-the-road tires.
“We can’t have tire recycling businesses or out-of-state tires,” said Cockrill in 2018. “A major problem has been that Tennessee residents come but we just don’t have the room or ability to take their tires.”
Recycling tires is a great way to make the county look better, as well as help the environment. Old tires can be an eyesore, breed mosquitoes, and be a home to other pest animals. But if recycled, old tires can be made into new tires, fuel, athletic tracks, and playground surfaces, among other things.
The county’s litter abatement crews still find tires on the sides of the roads in Logan County, however, with the Waste Tire Collection being held every few years, those numbers have drastically lowered.
To participate in the Waste Tire Collection event, you must provide your driver’s license or proof of Logan County residency.
For additional questions concerning tire collection, please call 270-726-7220.
