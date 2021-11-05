E-Scrap event this weekend

Saturday, Nov 6th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Logan Countians have a place to take their old office equipment to be recycled.
This popular event is usually held twice a year, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event hasn’t been held since 2019.
The Logan County Recycling Center at 1230 Morgantown Road Russellville (in front of the county’s animal shelter) will be the site to take your scrap.
Adairville e-Waste, of Logan County, on the behalf of the Logan County Fiscal Court, will take any of the following items, free of charge, for any Logan County resident (you must being ID): desktop or laptop computers (hard drives shredded or destroyed); PC cards/memory, hard drives, test equipment, circuit boards, computers, mouse, keyboards, laptop batteries, typewriters, speakers, stereo systems, analog/digital cable boxes, plug and play devices, wires, cables, servers, switches, hubs, routers, modems, power backups, printers, scanners, copiers, fax machines, calculators, VCR and/or DVD players, DVR recorders, video game systems, cell phones, phones/commercial telephone equipment, etc.
The only items being charged for are televisions and computer monitors. The cost would be much higher, however, if it were not for the local Conservation District where a grant was obtained to lower the cost of recycling these items for $5 per most units and $10 a unit for large cabinet style TVs.
What CANNOT be brought include appliances, AC units, other items with a plug, like lamps which aren’t electronic waste.
If you have a questionable item, you are welcome to bring it and ask.
“Many have contacted us about their desire for an e-scrap day, and we’re glad to be having it after a two-year break due to COVID,” said Nathan Cockrill, Logan County Solide Waste Cordinator. “We appreciate the support of the fiscal court to make this possible. We also are glad to be able to partner locally with Adairville e-Waste on the material, the Russellville High School Band on the labor for the event, and the Conservation Districts on a grant recycling television sets. With 53.6 million metric tons of e-scrap yearly worldwide going into landfills and this number only growing, we are glad to do our part here in Logan County to keep that material out of landfills and recycle it.”
