Auburn Banking Company broke ground Monday, April 25th, for their much-anticipated new facility in the Auburn community. The bank board, management, and staff are very excited for this next chapter of the organization.
“We love our customers and this would not be possible without you,” said bank president Brian White. “Auburn Banking Company has experienced tremendous growth over the last several years and we thank you for your overwhelming support. Our staff pledges to continue to strive to live up to our motto and to be the bank ‘Where serving you comes first.’ ”
For over 90 years Auburn Banking Company has been a presence in Logan County.
The first bank of Auburn, Ky. was a private bank organized by G.W. Davidson within the years 1875 to 1880, which occupied a brick building in what is commonly known as “the old brick row” on the south side of Main Street in Auburn. These buildings burned within a few years and were rebuilt, the bank occupying the building at the edge of the old Davidson residence.
In the early 1900s, the privately-owned bank was made a stock company. In 1905, a second bank was formed by a stock company and organized as the Bank of Auburn. In 1929, the G.W. Davidson & Co. Bank and the Bank of Auburn merged into our present bank, the Auburn Banking Company. The Auburn Banking Company’s first president was James G. Coke.
On March 20, 1954, the Auburn Banking Company celebrated its 25th anniversary of the merging of the G.W. Davidson & Co. Bank and the Bank of Auburn. The bank was completely remodeled and redecorated the same year. Over 1000 people attended the Open House in connection with the 25th anniversary.
In September 1969, the Auburn Banking Company moved to its present location on Main Street in Auburn. The lot was purchased from the M.A. Neal heirs. The bank was officially dedicated on October 19, 1969.
In August 1993 the Auburn Banking Company announced the acquisition of its stock by First Community Bancorp, Inc., a Hopkinsville-based holding company. Upon receiving regulatory approval First Community Bancorp, Inc. acquired all outstanding stock on Dec. 20, 1993.
In 1998, Auburn Banking Company announced the plans for the construction of a second branch in Russellville, KY. It is located at the corner of US 68-80 (Hopkinsville Road) and Shelton Lane or Industrial Drive. Both branches are still operational and the current President of Auburn Banking Company is Brian White.
Monday’s official announcement to build a new bank building in Auburn is yet one more step in the future of this local institution that prides itself on community first.
