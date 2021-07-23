The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force following a joint investigation with the ATF Bowling Green Field Office, arrested seven-time convicted felon, Albert Tyler, 60, of Russellville, on Monday, July 19.
The investigation revealed Tyler to be an armed drug trafficker who was distributing crack cocaine in large quantities to the Russellville area.
Through the investigation, Tyler was found to be in possession of multiple firearms, as well as a large sum of cash derived from the sales of crack cocaine. As a multi-time convicted felon, Tyler is prohibited from possessing firearms.
The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force and ATF Bowling Green Field Office are coordinating further prosecution of Tyler.
Tyler is lodged in the Logan County Detention Center under charges of conspiracy to trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree (cocaine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; wanton endangerment, 1st degree, and terroristic threatening, 3rd degree.
