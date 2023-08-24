Penni Nugent, Community Education Director and FRAM Coordinator for Russellville Independent Schools has released the fall schedule and class offerings. She said, “Our mission is to provide meaningful educational opportunities that respond to the diverse needs and link life-long learning of our community and schools.”

Days, times, length of classes, locations, and registration deadlines vary. Check the details for the class or classes you are interested in carefully. There must be a minimum of five and a maximum of 10-12 to offer these classes so registering soon is beneficial.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.