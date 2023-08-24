Penni Nugent, Community Education Director and FRAM Coordinator for Russellville Independent Schools has released the fall schedule and class offerings. She said, “Our mission is to provide meaningful educational opportunities that respond to the diverse needs and link life-long learning of our community and schools.”
Days, times, length of classes, locations, and registration deadlines vary. Check the details for the class or classes you are interested in carefully. There must be a minimum of five and a maximum of 10-12 to offer these classes so registering soon is beneficial.
Instructor, Angela Pritchett, RYT 500, continues to be eager to share her passion and enthusiasm for Yoga and its many benefits to our health. This class will be offered for all ages. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult. Classes will be held at Stevenson Elementary School Gym from 4:30-5:30 p.m. They will be on Mondays, beginning Sept. 11th, and going through Oct. 9th. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire six classes. Please register on or before Friday, Sept. 8th.
We are also offering a “Chair Yoga” class with Angela Pritchett, RYT 500 on these same dates, Mondays, Sept. 11, and through Oct. 9, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. All yoga will be done in the chair or standing by the chair. We will not be on the floor at all. This class will be held at the old Tech building, 210 East 7th St., at the base of Rhea Stadium. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire six classes. Please register on or before Friday, Sept. 8.
Learn the Basics of Playing Bridge! This three-nights-per-week, two-week class will begin Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, 1st week: Sept. 11, 12, & 14; 2nd week: 18, 19, & 21. Classes will be held at Stevenson Elementary School, at 6 p.m. The instructor is Ellen Nealy. The cost will be $60 per student! Bridge for Bright Beginners booklet is included in the price. Please register on or before Friday, Sept. 8.
Basic Sign Language class will assist you in learning the basics of conversational American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate with the deaf. Sessions will include learning the alphabet, words you should know, numbers, common phrases, key expressions, and important vocabulary words. Classes will be on Monday, Sept. 11, through Oct. 16. It will be held at Russellville High School, from 5-6 p.m. The instructor is Mrs. Terri Holliday. These six classes will cost $60. Please register on or before Friday, Sept. 8.
Learn General Aviation and How to Become a Pilot in six weeks. This program will teach you the basics of Aviation. Sessions will begin Tuesday, Sept 12, and continue through Oct. 17. Classes will be held at the Russellville-Logan County Airport from 7-8 p.m. The instructor is Robert McLellan, a Licensed Private Pilot. The cost will be $60. Sessions will include Communication, Navigation, Airplane Construction, Pre-flight Procedures, and Flight Planning. Additional information will be given on the steps required to begin your journey to become a pilot. (Actual airplanes will be involved.) So, bring your dream of flight. It might just take off. Please register on or before Monday, Sept. 11.
“Fall” Painting Class! Come enjoy this one-time Painting Class taught by Instructor, Melinda Barnhart. It will be held at Stevenson Elementary, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 5-7 p.m. This class will be offered for all ages including children, ages 10 and up. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult. All supplies will be provided. The cost will be $45 per student. Please register on or before Monday, Sept. 25.
Come learn some of The Basic Uses of Essential Oils! This class will be held Monday, Oct. 9, at Stevenson Elementary School, from 4-6:30 p.m. The instructor will be Faith Chick. This class will cover basic instructions and helpful ideas for using essential oils for support in various aspects of daily life. You will also receive “hands-on” ideas and make your own 5ml “sleep sweet”, “seasonal sniffles”, or “happy day” roller to take home with you. The cost will be $45. Please register on or before Friday, Oct. 6.
Do you desire to learn the basics of conversational Spanish? This four-week class will begin Monday, Oct. 9, and end on Oct. 30. Classes will be held at Stevenson Elementary School, from 5-6 p.m. The instructor is Israel Vargas, LCS/Russellville Farm Worker Education Recruiter. The cost will be $40 for the four classes. Sessions will include the sounds of Spanish, the alphabet, words you should know, numbers, common phrases, key expressions, and important vocabulary words. Please register on or before Friday, Oct. 6.
Instructor, Rod Owens, is excited to share his passion for Drawing Cartoons — “Fun Art” 101. This class will be offered for all ages. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult. All supplies are included, but students will need to provide their own sketchbook. Classes will be held at Stevenson Elementary on Thursdays, beginning Oct. 12, and will go through Nov. 16, from 5-6 p.m. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire 6 classes. Please register on or before Wednesday, Oct. 11.
More Genealogy Skills: In this 6-week course, Denise Shoulders will share with participants electronic tools for genealogy, the importance of using timelines, more tips and tricks for using DNA, and put everything into practice with an interactive case study exercise. Ms. Shoulders has 30 years of research experience including 11 years with DNA. She holds certified credentials from the Board for the Certification of Genealogists and is the current Logan County Genealogical Society president. Classes will be held at Russellville High School from 5-6 p.m. on Mondays, beginning Oct. 16, and going through Nov. 13. The cost will be $60 per student. Please register on or before Friday, Oct. 13. Note: If you are interested but cannot attend in person, a virtual option is available.
We are finally offering a frequently requested Line-Dancing Class! This class hopes to offer basic instruction, exercise, and lots of fun! The instructors are Deana Power and Dixie Majors. The cost will be $60 per student for five classes. The class will begin on Monday, Oct. 16, and go through Nov. 13, from 5-6 p.m. It will be held at Stevenson Elementary School Gym. Please register on or before Friday, Oct. 13.
“Playing with your food”/Bread-Making class Have you ever wanted to know how some of your bread recipes can be changed to make an exciting new meal or dish? If so, this class is for you. We will use our bread-making skills to create three different dishes. This class will be instructional in nature, and participants will sample each of three baked items. It is helpful to have taken Bread Baking 101. The menu will be Lemon cheese braid, Pizza, and Cream of chicken soup in a homemade bread bowl. Participants will receive written recipes and share in the food cooked. This will be another one-time class to be held on Saturday, Oct. 21. The instructor is Martin Elmes, and will be held at Russellville High School, Room 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost will be $45 per student. Please register on or before Thursday, Oct. 19.
Once again, we will be offering a Basic Cake Decorating Class, on Monday, Oct. 23, and have 3 classes through Nov. 6. Instructor, Debbie Wilson, will be sharing her giftedness and techniques. The cost will be $45 per student. The class will be held at Russellville High School, Room 15, from 5-6 p.m. Please register on or before Friday, Oct. 20.
One-time Cooking Class, Instructor, Cliff Paddock, will be demonstrating and sharing recipes as he puts together a turkey meal along with a cheese sauce that could be modified for a couple of different soups or be used for macaroni & cheese or chicken cordon bleu. The cost will be $40 per student. The class will be held at Russellville High School, Room 15, from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. Please register on or before Thursday, Nov. 2.
How to play Pickleball! A fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Teresa & Donald Holloway at Pleasant Union Baptist Church, 5529 Deerlick Rd., Lewisburg, will instruct as you play indoors on a badminton-sized, slightly modified court. All supplies are included but wear comfortable clothing and tennis shoes. These Monday and Wednesday mornings per-week classes will begin at 10 a.m. to noon, Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 13 & 15; 20 & 22, and 27 & 29. If there is enough interest, we may offer a class on Tuesday evenings. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire six classes. Please register on or before Friday, Nov. 10.
Community Education’s basic components are lifelong learning for all community members in formal and informal settings; community, civic, and volunteer involvement and responsibility; efficiently using the school’s and the community’s physical, financial, and human resources to address community needs, and reducing duplication of services by promoting collaborative effort.
Please make checks payable to Russellville Independent Schools. To register please contact Penni Nugent, Community Education Director, at 270-726-8405, or email penni.nugent@russellville.kyschools.us
