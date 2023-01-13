RUSNWS-01-13-23 Scott Waste

Representatives from Scott Waste Services went before Logan Fiscal Court members at Tuesday’s meeting to address community concerns about long running and recent service issues. Scott Waste contracts with the county and its four cities on curbside waste and recycling pickup services.

Trey Holman, Operations Supervisor for Scott Waste said, “We’ve had a lot of issues that were occurring over the past year or two. Operationally, as far as being on time and doing what we say we’re going to do.” He continued, “The last six months or so, we’ve put an emphasis on being timely and taking care of our customers in any way, shape, form, or fashion.”

