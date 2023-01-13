Representatives from Scott Waste Services went before Logan Fiscal Court members at Tuesday’s meeting to address community concerns about long running and recent service issues. Scott Waste contracts with the county and its four cities on curbside waste and recycling pickup services.
Trey Holman, Operations Supervisor for Scott Waste said, “We’ve had a lot of issues that were occurring over the past year or two. Operationally, as far as being on time and doing what we say we’re going to do.” He continued, “The last six months or so, we’ve put an emphasis on being timely and taking care of our customers in any way, shape, form, or fashion.”
Holman encouraged customers to call the office at 270-783-4016. Holman said, “If there is an issue whether it’s residential or commercial, the quicker we know about it, the quicker we can respond and get any issue taken care of.”
District 1 Magistrate Tyler Davenport said, “You mention calling the office. People called the office and they got a recording, and they never got a call back.”
Davenport then asked a flurry of questions to understand how drivers keep track of which residences were serviced and which were not. He said, “We had lots of streets that were missed and they couldn’t get Scott Waste to answer, so they called me.”
Holman explained, “Each driver is equipped with a tablet on their route. They have the option to select whether or not they serviced a particular stop. When they choose ‘did not service,’ it brings up a list of reasons and that is sent directly to our database in the office and it can be seen within about 15 minutes or so.” Holman also explained that the log entries are date and time stamped, so if there are issues it is easy to locate necessary information when checking on the situation.
The most recent winter snow storm, was agreeably out of everyone’s control on service availability. “We ran on delayed service after the snow on Monday. There were several roads we still could not get down,” said Holman. He continued, “One thing we’ve looked at is that in the future we’re going to better identifying those roads once our drivers make us aware of them and relay that information back to you all and back to the customer,” Holman added.
District 6 Magistrate Thomas Bouldin inquired about the APEX Transfer Station’s status, asking, “When is that facility going to be back open? That facility burned some time ago and I see nothing happening there.” To which Holman replied, “We, like residents of Logan County, are anxiously anticipating a new building. Right now, it’s slated to start in February or March.”
District 5 Magistrate Anne Crawford asked about waste dumped at the transfer station that shouldn’t be dumped there, such as concrete with steel. Holman explained, “We share that facility with TPM Environmental. They have a large amount of construction debris before you enter our side of the site.” This type of debris should be on the left of the site, not the right.
Taylor Haggan, also an Operations Supervisor with Scott Waste, said another option of communication with the company is a free app, called WasteConnect, that you can download to your smart phone or device. When searching for the app, it is one word, all lower case. The app is available on Google Play store for Android and the Apple App Store. The app allows you to sign-up for service reminders, receive alerts for service days, and learn how to properly dispose of specific materials.
