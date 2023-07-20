With 27 locations in 15 different markets, Independence Bank has been celebrating the Little Patriots’ Savings Club at their locations.
The concept of the program came from Rickey Hall, who was four years old at the time, and the son of Logan County Branch President Chad Hall.
“I really like Independence Bank and I like saving money,” Rickey Hall said. “The Little Patriot Savings Club was my idea so other kids could save money too. I hope others like learning about saving money and helping their community and Indy’s fun ideas.”
“Our mission at Independence Bank is to provide excellent customer service every day,” Logan County Branch President of Independence Bank Chad Hall said. “That starts with our Little Patriots and our hope through this club is that they are learning what it takes to be a community member and serve, be a giver and a saver. It’s neat to see the progression once someone has opened an account on how they save their money. It’s also great to see them save money towards their goal.”
Rickey has been an entrepreneur since he was four as he along with his first cousin Charlie Moore opened their popcorn business entitled “Rickey and Charlie’s Old Fashioned Popping Corn.” Starting this business helped both kids learn about saving, stewardship, and tithing.
The Bank has an “Intrapreneurship Program” where ideas can be submitted from within the organization. Rickey expressed his idea to his dad and was intrigued.
“Rickey started asking me about a savings account for kids. He thought it would be really cool to set up a savings account that is specifically designed for kids,” Chad Hall said. “Just through conversations at dinner, we recorded that and took it to our CEO Chris Reed. Je liked the idea and wanted to know more about it.”
Chad then set up a meeting with Reed of the bank and Rickey talked about his idea. Reed was on board and the program was in development.
“Super proud of Rickey and to be at such a young age and picking up our conversations, internalizing it, and coming up with the idea on his own. But my proudest moment is when he sat down and talked with our CEO of the company and he agreed to do this was a really proud moment for me. At his age, he watched his idea become a concept then it became a reality.”
First, they needed a mascot and after numerous designs and ideas using buzzwords associated with America and Independence, Indy the Eagle was selected as the official mascot for the Little Patriots’ Savings Club Program. In 2015, the bank held a coloring contest and Jenna, who was nine, and Sophia, who was eight, were the winners and used their coloring of the eagle for the look for their mascot. Then, they had to implement a plan for the program and once that was done, the program took off and has experienced nothing but success over the past eight years.
The young members of the program receive a quarterly newsletter that talks about stewardship, savings habits, community involvement, and public service. Also, activities are included along with a calendar of events for Little Patriots in different markets.
