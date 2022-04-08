Applications Available for Senior Box Program

If you are a senior age 60 or older and live in Logan County, you can benefit from Good Samaritan’s Senior Box program which can help stretch your food dollars and provide nutritious foods for good health monthly for free.
The Commodities Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) provides pre-packaged boxes through the Federal government distributed based on USDA guidelines.
All you have to do is apply for the program and meet the required guidelines. Although appointments are not required, new applicants are asked to be in the Logan County Good Samaritan office no later than 1 p.m. in order to allow for an interview time.
Income limits are before any taxes, insurance, etc. are deducted and include everyone living under the same roof who does not have separate utility bills. Income limits are as follows:
1 person = $1,473 month
2 people = $1,984 month
3 people = $2,495 month
In order to apply for assistance, you will need to bring the following documentation to the office during business hours:
Current utility bill showing current street address
Current driver’s license/photo ID
Proof of income for everyone at that address
Although Good Samaritan has a limited number of boxes available each month, current applicants are going straight onto the Master List, meaning they are guaranteed a box each month. The non-profit agency is currently allotted 258 boxes a month and have over 50 empty slots which it would love to fill.
All of the surrounding counties have a CSFP distributor but most provide just the senior box. Good Samaritan also distributes TEFAP (better known as the USDA program) and donated foods to all of the Senior Box clients. By combining these programs, Good Samaritan provides a generous amount of food that is nutritionally balanced to supplement its client’s needs.
The senior box program started in 2008 with the Logan County Good Samaritan beginning it in 2010.
“This is a very important supplemental food program providing much-needed balance to our senior’s diets and stretching their food dollars each month. Money saved by this program can then be used to fund other needs like medicines and utilities. Especially right now when everything has become so much more expensive. We tailor our donated foods to fill the gaps left by the USDA and senior boxes so that what we provide is balanced and useful,” said Denise McDonald, Executive Director of Logan County Good Samaritan.
