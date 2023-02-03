During FAFSA February, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) reminds students of the importance of submitting their Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA, if they haven’t already done so.

“Our administration will always put education first, and that includes helping students navigate the process of applying for financial aid. Anyone interested in continuing their education after high school needs to complete and file the FAFSA every year to find out if they qualify,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. “That’s true whether you’re a high school senior, a student already in college or technical school, or an adult who wants to learn more skills to qualify for a better-paying job.”

