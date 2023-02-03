During FAFSA February, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) reminds students of the importance of submitting their Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA, if they haven’t already done so.
“Our administration will always put education first, and that includes helping students navigate the process of applying for financial aid. Anyone interested in continuing their education after high school needs to complete and file the FAFSA every year to find out if they qualify,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. “That’s true whether you’re a high school senior, a student already in college or technical school, or an adult who wants to learn more skills to qualify for a better-paying job.”
The FAFSA is also required to qualify for some state and school-based financial aid programs.
KHEAA provides free help to students and parents who need assistance in completing the FAFSA. The easiest, fastest method is to file online at studentaid.gov.
Students and parents who need help completing the FAFSA can visit kheaa.com to find the KHEAA outreach counselor assigned to their county. On kheaa.com, hover over the Counselors tab, then click on KHEAA Outreach Services and Outreach Counselors.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs. For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA at P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.
In addition, KHEAA administers the KY Saves 529 program, which allows families to save for educational expenses. For more information, visit kysaves.com.
KHEAA also disburses Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation. For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.
