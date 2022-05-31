Dockins among six departing for 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

In just less than three weeks, four Special Olympics athletes, one Unified partner and two coaches from the Bowling Green area will be on their way to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla.
Casey Freeman of Franklin and Brianna Goode of Glasgow will both compete in bowling at the Games. Lee Dockins of Russellville will once again compete in artistic gymnastics in Orlando. And The Unified golf team of brothers Bryan Cheely and Unified partner Kevin Cheely will also be part of Team Kentucky. Jeff Corder and Holly Vincent, both of Bowling Green will join the Team Kentucky coaching staff.
Freeman, 33, will be making her first trip to the USA Games. She has been a Special Olympics athlete for 12 years competing in basketball and track and field in addition to bowling.
Goode, 17, is one of the youngest members of Team Kentucky and is also making her first appearance at the USA Games. She has only been involved in Special Olympics for two years and has bowled for both.
Freeman and Goode will both compete in the singles event at the Games but will also team up to compete in doubles and join with two other Kentucky bowlers for the team event.
Dockins, 35, is the most decorated athlete in Special Olympics Kentucky history. This will be her fourth trip to the USA Games, having also been part of Team Kentucky in 2006, 2014, and 2018. She has won 15 medals in her previous three USA Games appearances — five of them gold, including gold in the all-around at the 2018 Games. She has also competed in the last four Special Olympics World Summer Games — 2007 in Shanghai, 2011 in Athens, 2015 in Los Angeles, and 2019 in Abu Dhabi. She won 12 total medals in artistic gymnastics from 2007 to 2015 including gold in the all-around in 2011 and 2015. In 2019 she competed in rhythmic gymnastics at the World Games for the first time, winning three silvers and two bronze medals. In 2018, the leotard Dockins wore at the 2007 World Games was included in an exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History that commemorated the 50th Anniversary of Special Olympics. Dockins has been involved in Special Olympics for 24 years. She has also competed in bowling and track and field. She works as an instructor at Logan County Gymnastics.
Bryan Cheely and his brother and Unified partner Kevin, both of Glasgow will compete in the nine-hole, alternate shot Unified golf event. While this will be their first time competing in the USA Games, the pair did compete at the 2019 Special Olympics National Invitational Golf Tournament in Nashville.
Bryan, 34, has been a Special Olympics athlete for 18 years competing in basketball, bowling, softball, and track and field in addition to golf.
Kevin, 31, has been involved with Special Olympics for 8 years, competing as a Unified partner in golf and bowling, and has also coached basketball.
Corder, who works as a nurse for TriStar Skyline Medical Center, will be taking part in his fourth USA Games as an AS Coach heading up Team Kentucky’s medical services. He has been a Special Olympics volunteer for 31 years. He currently heads up the operations of the Kentucky Special Events Medical Team, which provides medical and first aid services for all Special Olympics Kentucky state-level competitions.
Vincent was the final addition to the Team Kentucky coaching staff and will be making her second trip to the USA Games. In 2018 she was the head coach for the Bowling Green-based flag football team that won a bronze medal in those Games in Seattle. She joins the 2022 Team Kentucky coaching staff as an AS Coach who will serve as the team’s advance delegate for the Games, arriving ahead of the team to help prepare for their arrival. Vincent, who has worked as the Special Populations Coordinator for Bowling Green Parks and Recreation is joining the Special Olympics Kentucky Staff as the Sports & Competition Director.
Team Kentucky will gather before the USA Games on Friday, June 3, at the Courtyard by Marriott on Phillips Lane in Louisville, where the team will stay before departing for the airport at 7 am the next morning. Their flight will leave Louisville at 9:05.
Team Kentucky will return to Louisville on Sunday, June 12. They will be scheduled to land at 11:50 am
Special Olympics Kentucky will send 37 athletes, seven Unified partners, and 14 coaches to the Games. They will compete in eight sports — artistic gymnastics, bocce, bowling, flag football, golf, swimming, track and field, and Unified basketball. In addition, a three-person team including an athlete, a Unified partner, and an advisor will travel with Team Kentucky to participate in the Youth Leadership Experience at the Games.
For more information about Team Kentucky or about the USA Games, contact Special Olympics Kentucky Director of Communications and External Relations Mark Buerger at 502-695-8222 or mbuerger@soky.org.
The 2022 USA Games are the fifth such games in Special Olympics history. Past USA Games were held in 2006 in Ames, Iowa; 2010 in Lincoln, Neb.; in 2014 in New Jersey; and in 2018 in Seattle, Wash.
Kentucky has had tremendous success at the USA National Games. The 2018 team included 45 athletes and set records for the state by capturing 50 medals, with 19 Golds. In 2014 Team Kentucky’s 38 athletes won 36 medals, including 18 Golds. The 2010 Team Kentucky group consisted of 39 athletes and claimed 34 medals, including 10 Golds. The 2006 USA Games team saw 42 athletes capture 42 medals, including 18 Golds.
The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, scheduled for June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando, Florida, will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean. The USA Games will offer 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports, including athletics (track & field), basketball, bocce, bowling, cheerleading, equestrian, flag football, golf, gymnastics, open water swimming, powerlifting, soccer, softball, stand up paddleboard, surfing, swimming, tennis, triathlon, and volleyball.
Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participation in competitive events is open to all individuals eight years of age or older. Training and competition in local, area, state, and national programs is offered year-round in Kentucky in 15 sports. In addition to its traditional sports competitions, Special Olympics also offers early childhood programming through the Young Athletes Program and medical screenings though the Healthy Athletes Initiative. Special Olympics Kentucky began as a one-day event in Louisville in 1970 and has expanded to serve more than 11,300 athletes statewide annually. Special Olympics celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the global movement in 2018.
Dockins broadcast schedule of the USA Games — opening ceremonies will be aired tape-delayed beginning at 12 p.m. on June 5 on ABC. The broadcast will conclude at 2:30 p.m. (ET).
