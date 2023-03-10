FOR NDL
On Friday, March 3, at 4:44 p.m. Deputy Quinton Wright with a Logan County Sheriff’s Department, clocked a vehicle via radar traveling 23 mph over the posted speed limit on U.S. Highway 68-80 E. in Logan county. A traffic stop was conducted.
Upon contact with the operator, Jonathan Williams, 46, of Pembroke, Ky., Deputy Wright noted signs that Williams was impaired on some type of illegal drugs. Deputy Wright conducted a DUI investigation and determined Williams was under the influence of some type of illegal drug.
Upon contact with the operator, Jonathan Williams, 46, of Pembroke, Ky., Deputy Wright noted signs that Williams was impaired on some type of illegal drugs. Deputy Wright conducted a DUI investigation and determined Williams was under the influence of some type of illegal drug.
Williams was arrested and taken to the Logan County Detention Center to be booked. Williams was warned about promoting contraband and stated he had no contraband on his person. After being run through the body scanner at the jail, suspected methamphetamine was located on Williams.
Williams is being charged with Speeding, 23 mph Over Speed Limit, Failure to Notify DOT of Address Change, DUI 3rd Offense, Possession of Methamphetamine, 1st Offense, and Promoting Contraband 1st Degree.
